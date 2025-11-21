Family Man Season 3 Twitter reviews: Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari is back, but netizens say the OG spark is missing

After four long years of anticipation, Manoj Bajpayee helmed The Family Man is finally back with its third season. Premiering on November 21, the spy thriller sees Manoj reprise his iconic role as Srikant Tiwari, the middle-class intelligence officer trying to balance high-stakes national security threats with his equally explosive family life. Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani in The Family Man S3 About The Family Man Season 3 Raj and DK's The Family Man Season 3 opens with Srikant facing an assassination that pulls him into a tense geopolitical web involving insurgency and covert operations. Alongside Manoj, Priyamani returns as his wife, Suchitra, and other cast members include Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, and Dalip Tahil. New additions to the cast include Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur, who play the roles of pivotal antagonists.

When The Family Man first arrived in 2019, it changed the game for Indian OTT thrillers. The show’s hallmark mix of action, humour and family dynamics remains, but this time the scales tilt heavily toward action. Some fans welcomed the shift. Others, not so much. What fans are saying online According to netizens, Season 3 tries to up the ante, but not everyone’s buying in this time. Reviews from audiences have been decidedly mixed. For many, the season still hits the right notes. One fan wrote, “While I wrapped up an intense midnight to early morning binge of The Family Man 3, I have to say among all three seasons, this one easily stands out as the most complete and compelling package yet.” Another said, “This season addresses a national-security threat involving insurgency and covert operations beyond India. Action choreography is sharp, performances enhance the writing, ending feels abrupt and half-cooked. An engaging watch.”

Others loved the return of familiar faces and new additions. “My favourite Indian show returns — with great new additions and a story set in the north-east. Not as outspoken about issues as in the past but still subtle. I missed the signature one-shot sequence. It felt like half a season and that ending... oh! I have to believe this isn't all. I loved all the twists and the cameos too. I'm sure @rajndk will come back hard (if they do). @BajpayeeManoj is always brilliant as he is. I loved @shreyadhan13 being as sharp as she was vulnerable. Ahlawat and Kaur were quite good to see.”

But many weren’t as kind. Viewers felt the show, once known for its razor-sharp writing and grounded storytelling, had lost some of its spark. One review read, “It was good, but could’ve been better. This time Srikant Tiwari nailed his role as the wanted man but fell a little short as the family man. Raj & DK’s universe is on point, the cameos were excellent. That ending — they really left it hanging.” Another viewer said bluntly, “Weakest season yet... but at least the cast is clearly in control and having fun on the job.”

Some were more disappointed: “Family Man S3 — very disappointed. Lazy writing.” Another said, “Finished 4 episodes of #TheFamilyMan3: From too much information overload, to a still confused & smart #SrikantTiwari, to a dull act by #JaideepAhlawat, to a confident #NimritKaur — this season is plain BORING! Too late until it gets engaging and the title of the show is justified.” And one frustrated fan didn’t mince words: “#TheFamilyMan3 is such a colossal mess! Srikant Tiwari doesn’t do much and has less screen time compared to Jaideep Ahlawat! You don’t see Srikant on his own — that excitement is gone. The ‘family’ dynamic is missing! Seasons 1 & 2 were much better!”