Fantastic Four trailer release: Is this the nostalgic superhero movie we’ve been waiting for? Watch it here!

The wait is finally over! The first trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been released, and fans can’t contain their excitement. After multiple attempts at re-introducing Marvel’s first family to the big screen, this will be the first Fantastic Four movie set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Notably, it's also the first project from Marvel Studios, a significant milestone for both the film and the franchise. The full trailer that just dropped offered just enough to fuel anticipation, staying deliberately subtle while hinting at the return of the legendary team, much to the delight of comic fans. Fantastic Four trailer release

Before the trailer, we had a teaser that hit all the right notes. Marvel Studios had faced criticism in the past for revealing too much in its trailers, but this teaser struck the perfect balance between sparking curiosity and keeping some surprises intact. Fans loved the creative direction, with many highlighting its nostalgic feel, saying that it clearly drew on the past. The teaser also evoked iconic comic book moments, making it a treat for longtime fans. What took things to the next level, though, was the trailer's launch strategy hours after the teaser's release. It included a rocketship countdown at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville in Alabama as well as the live reveal, which featured cast members like Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn. This unique approach had fans buzzing even before the trailer dropped. Watch here:

The full trailer was released just a few months before The Fantastic Four: First Step hits theatres on July 25, 2025. The film stars Pedro as Reed Richards, Vanessa as Sue Storm, Ebon as Ben Grimm, and Joseph as Johnny Storm. It also introduces Julia Garner as Silver Surfer and Ralph Ineson as Galactus. As the MCU’s first families prepare for their big debut, fans are eagerly awaiting more, knowing this could be the Fantastic Four they’ve been waiting for.