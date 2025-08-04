First reactions to Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis' Freakier Friday: ‘Silly, feel-good romp’ with heart

Get ready to swap bodies and bust out the nostalgia because Freakier Friday is almost here, and the early buzz is surprisingly glowing. The much-anticipated sequel to the 2003 cult classic, Freaky Friday, held its glamorous London premiere on Thursday night at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, and all eyes were on Lindsay Lohan, who stepped out looking like a Y2K fever dream. Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan

As for the much-awaited sequel, two decades after Freaky Friday (2003), the mother-daughter duo are back with their quintessential mayhem. Now a mom herself, Anna (Lohan) is juggling life with her daughter and a soon-to-be stepdaughter, while Tess (Curtis) continues to keep things unpredictable.

But what’s the verdict on the actual movie?

The first reviews are in, and they’re full of love. Early screenings for critics and press have delivered a flood of positive reactions, with many calling it a “great feel-good film” that’s “hilarious” and “touching.” Social media echoed the sentiment. “Even though the body-swap genre’s been played out, #FreakierFriday is a silly, feel-good romp that’s got some heart to it. The cast are game, familiar faces pop up, and with some catchy new tunes, I can’t imagine FF fans won’t shed a nostalgic tear of joy for Freakier Friday,” said one user.

Another added: “#freakierFriday is an absolute riot! I laughed and I cried. It’s such a great feel-good film. Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis deliver hilarity and emotion in this funtastic sequel. I never knew I needed this film! Oh and Manny Jacinto, I love him.” One critic admitted, “freakier friday has no business being as good as it is,” while another gushed, “#FreakierFriday is great. I was howling. Jamie Lee Curtis is having the time of her life and it’s a blast to watch. It’s silly and sometimes confusing but hilarious throughout, even touching at times. Absolutely some of the most fun I’ve had watching a movie this year.”

And perhaps the highest praise of all? “FREAKIER FRIDAY is double the fun and twice the sweetness as the original! These 22 years later, Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis haven’t missed a beat! Their on-screen chemistry is truly something special. A true delight that the entire family will enjoy!”

With glowing reviews, nostalgic callbacks, and iconic leads who clearly haven’t lost their comedic rhythm, Freakier Friday might just pull off the impossible.