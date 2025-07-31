Foo Fighters replace Josh Freese with Nine Inch Nails' Ilan Rubin in a high-profile drummer swap

American rock band Foo Fighters have enlisted Ilan Rubin to take over drumming duties, stepping in for Josh Freese, whose exit from the band was confirmed earlier this year. According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, Ilan, known for his long-standing association with Nine Inch Nails, informed the band's frontman Trent Reznor last week that he had “accepted a job with another band.” Ilan Rubin is the new drummer for Foo Fighters

Though it remains unclear if Rubin will be a permanent member or touring drummer for Foo Fighters, his upcoming commitments with the group are confirmed. He will not be part of Nine Inch Nails’ North American Peel It Back tour, which begins on August 6 in California (US).

The shift follows Josh’s announcement in May that he was leaving Foo Fighters. “The band had decided to go in a different direction with their drummer. I’m not angry—just a bit shocked and disappointed,” he shared on Instagram. Shortly after the news broke, Nine Inch Nails posted a photo of John on their Instagram Story, tagging him and writing, “let’s f*****g go.”

Josh originally drummed for Nine Inch Nails from 2005 to 2008. Reflecting on his departure from the band in 2008 in a post on Wedensday, Josh said “Leaving Nine Inch Nails at the end of 2008 was one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make. My wife and I were expecting our third child, and I knew I needed to step away from life on the road to be home with my family.”

Speaking about his return, he wrote, “Now, being back on tour with Trent and the crew—helping them do what they do best night after night—is something I'm incredibly excited about. To be part of that energy again feels amazing.”

Ilan, who succeeded Josh in Nine Inch Nails, toured with the band for 16 years. At 32, he became the youngest-ever inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame when Nine Inch Nails were honored in 2020. Beyond that, he has also played with Angels & Airwaves, Paramore, and Danny Elfman. He is currently a father of one and expecting another child.

Foo Fighters are set to resume touring in 2025, beginning in Jakarta, Indonesia, on October 2. The itinerary includes stops in Singapore, Tokyo, Osaka, and a November show in Mexico City.

To celebrate the band’s 30th anniversary, Foo Fighters recently released a new single titled Today’s Song. Alongside the track, frontman Dave Grohl shared a heartfelt message with fans, writing about the journey that has included “moments of unbridled joy, and moments of devastating heartbreak.”

In the same message, he paid tribute to the late Taylor Hawkins, writing, “you are still in everything we do, everywhere we go, forever.” He also expressed gratitude to Josh, adding, “without the thunderous wizardry of Josh Freese, this story would be incomplete.”