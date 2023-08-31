For Allen Ling, collaborating with Flipsyde's Dave Lopez is a validation

For American- Chinese singer- songwriter Allen Ling, his debut album is extra special because he got to collaborate with

Allen Ling has collaborated with Flipsyde's Dave Lopez for his debut EP

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dave Lopez, the world-renowned guitarist and producer from the popular American Rap Rock group, Flipsyde.

"Such collaborations serve as a validation for someone like me, who always wanted to pursue music, but couldn't do. It's great that my first ever release is with musicians that are so influential and popular," says an excited Ling, a physical therapist by profession.

It's interesting to note that despite Ling's amateur status in the music industry, Lopez decided to work with him because of the former's passion for music.

"It's so refreshing to see someone focus only on music and not on what the song will do in the markets," says Lopez, adding, "That detachment means that the person is only passionate about music."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ling, who has released two singles so far -- Straight Into The Ocean and A Name in Your Book, and is aiming to come out with the final song at the end of this month, tells us, "All the songs in the trilogy are like chapters in the story of my life, and they have been written, painstakingly produced, and recorded in the past decade.They were then re-recorded and remastered to update all vocals and arrangements."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON