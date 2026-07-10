From Naomika Saran to Lokesh Kanagaraj: Acting debuts to watch for

The lights are on, the cameras are rolling, and a new generation of actors is ready for its close-up. As several highly anticipated projects gear up for release, here's a look at the newcomers preparing for their first tryst with the silver screen.

1. Naomika Saran

L-R: Naomika Saran, Yashvardhan Ahuja, Komal Pawaskar

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Film: Jaan Hai Tu Meri

Granddaughter of the actor couple Rajesh Khanna-Dimple Kapadia and daughter of former actor Rinke Khanna and businessman Sameer Saran, Naomika Saran will make her acting debut with Jaan Hai Tu Meri. She stars opposite Vedang Raina in the romantic drama directed by Jagdeep Sidhu. The buzz has it that Saran is one of the most anticipated star kid launches currently in production.

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2. Aman Indra Kumar

{{^usCountry}} Film: Tera Yaar Hoon Main {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Film: Tera Yaar Hoon Main {{/usCountry}}

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Filmmaker Indra Kumar’s son Aman makes his big-screen debut with Tera Yaar Hoon Main, directed by Milap Milan Zaveri. The romantic drama stars Akanksha Sharma opposite Aman, while veteran actor Paresh Rawal also features in a pivotal role. After multiple release date changes, the film is now scheduled for a July 24 release.

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3. Yashvardhan Ahuja

Film: Hundred

Govinda and content creator Ssunita Ahuja’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja is set to make his acting debut with Hundred, a commercial horror-comedy directed by Sajid Khan. Actor Nitanshi Goel stars opposite him. Before stepping in front of the camera, Yashvardhan reportedly assisted director Sajid Nadiadwala in multiple projects. He was earlier linked to filmmaker Sai Rajesh’s Hindi adaptation of the Telugu hit Baby (2023), but its production stalled, making Hundred his official launch vehicle.

4. Ansh Duggal

Film: Nakhrewaalii

One of the few complete newcomers entering Hindi cinema without a film background, Ansh Duggal will debut with Nakhrewaalii. Directed by Rahul Shanklya, the romantic comedy also marks Pragati Srivastava’s Bollywood debut. Before landing the film, Duggal appeared in Dhvani Bhanushali’s music video Nayan in 2020. Although the film was originally slated for a Valentine’s Day 2025 release, it was postponed and is currently awaiting a new release date.

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5. Komal Pawaskar

Film: Ikaee

Daughter of politician Kiran Pawaskar, Komal is set to make her debut with Vikas Bahl’s romantic thriller Ikaee. Paired opposite actor-dancer Raghav Juyal, the newcomer headlines what is being described as a new-age love story with a psychological twist. While the makers have kept the core plot under wraps, the film has generated early buzz for its unconventional lead pairing.

6. Lokesh Kanagaraj

Film: DC

One of Tamil cinema’s most successful filmmakers, Lokesh Kanagaraj, is set to make his acting debut with DC, directed by Arun Matheswaran. Although he has made brief cameo appearances in films such as Master (2021), Leo (2023) and Coolie (2025), this marks his first time in a leading role. The announcement generated widespread excitement among fans eager to see the filmmaker in front of the camera.

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7. Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni

Film: Srinivasa Mangapuram

The son of late actor-producer Ramesh Babu and nephew of superstar Mahesh Babu, Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni, is another fresh face in Telugu cinema set to make his debut with Srinivasa Mangapuram. Directed by Ajay Bhupathi, the film is a romantic action drama which will also mark the Telugu debut of actor Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani. The film will hit theatres on July 30.

8. Arjith Shankar

Film: Lover Boy

Malayalam cinema will welcome a new face with Arjith Shankar making his acting debut in Lover Boy. Son of filmmaker S Shankar, Arjith stars opposite Krithi Shetty in the romantic entertainer directed by Ashok.