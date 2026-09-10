From Ravi Kishan to Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha, the ChatGPT 80s trend is a hit with the stars

It's pretty impossible to scroll through your Instagram feed currently and not see someone attempting the ChatGPT 80s trend. It involves sharing a normal picture of yourself with the AI platform and asking it to transform it, bringing in the look and feel of the 1980s. The results have been interesting, and even our celebs have jumped on to the bandwagon rapidly.

Ravi Kishan, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

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Check out some of them:

Ravi Kishan

Nushrratt Bharuccha

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Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim

Anita Hassanandani

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Priya P Varrier

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha

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Lisa Ray

Arjun Bijlani

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