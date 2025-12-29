From Smriti-Palaash to Tamannaah-Vijay: 5 celebrity splits that broke the internet in 2025

2025 has been a whirlwind of high-stakes drama, but nothing has dominated headlines quite like the collapse of some of our favourite power couples. Here’s a look at the most unexpected celebrity splits of 2025 that we’re still trying to process. Smriti Mandhana & Palaash Muchhal; Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma Smriti Mandhana & Palaash Muchhal

Smriti Mandhana & Palaash Muchhal

This was undoubtedly the biggest shock for sports and music fans alike. After a fairy-tale engagement at the DY Patil Stadium and a viral tattoo tribute from Palaash, the couple was set to wed in November 2024. However, after an initial postponement due to Smriti’s father’s health, the silence grew deafening. By December 2025, both Smriti and Palash issued separate statements confirming the wedding was officially off. Smriti has refocused her energy entirely on representing India, while Palash has requested privacy after a storm of “baseless rumours” accused him of cheating on the cricketer. Seeing them unfollow each other was the final, painful nail in the coffin for this fan-favourite duo. Dhanashree Verma & Yuzvendra Chahal

Dhanashree Verma & Yuzvendra Chahal

Another one of the internet’s favourite cricketing couples finally called it quits after months of intense speculation. While rumours had been swirling since late 2024, the legal finality came in March 2025. Later that year, Yuzi opened up about the mental toll of the separation and the “cheating” allegations that plagued their final months. He revealed that despite their public-facing smiles, the emotional disconnect grew as their individual ambitions pulled them in different directions. For a couple that lived so loudly on social media, their quiet exit from each other's lives felt particularly jarring. Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma

Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma

They were the “it” couple that proved opposites attract — the glamorous leading lady and the gritty, talented actor. After a very public two-year romance that started on the sets of Lust Stories 2, reports of their alleged split surfaced in early 2025. The breakup was reportedly amicable, with the suffocating scrutiny of a public relationship cited as a major factor. While Vijay appeared in high spirits at IIFA 2025, fans couldn't help but notice the missing spark that had once defined their red-carpet appearances. They remain friends, but the Tam-Vijay era has officially come to a close. Celina Jaitly & Peter Haag

Celina Jaitly & Peter Haag

Perhaps the most distressing split of the year involved Celina Jaitly and her husband of over a decade, Peter Haag. What was once seen as a blissful life in Austria took a dark turn in November 2025 when Celina filed a domestic violence case in a Mumbai court. The legal battle has become a saga of serious allegations involving emotional and financial abuse, with Celina seeking crores in compensation. After years of sharing pictures of their beautiful family, the transition to court notices and custody battles has left the public stunned. Rahul Deshpande & Neha Deshpande

Rahul Deshpande & Neha Deshpande