Gajraj Rao on Hindi Diwas: I insist for scripts in Devanagri because I think in Hindi

Actor Gajraj Rao has been unapologetic about speaking Hindi despite the association of English with elitism in the industry. However, this confidence did not come naturally to him. On Hindi Diwas, Rao reflects on his childhood spent in a complex where he lacked proficiency in English. "I thought I won't be able to grow in life," he shares, adding, "But it was theatre that instilled the confidence in me. I met the right set of people- from Ashish Vidyarthi, NK Sharma to Shefali Bhushan. While they were proficient in the English language, they did not make it their weapon. Instead, they helped him feel more confident in Hindi. Working in theatre for 7-8 years laid a very strong foundation for me. Mere andar jo khauf tha aur sharam thi angrezi zubaan ko lekar, wo kam hogai."

Gajraj Rao has been part of films such as Thai Massage and Satya Prem Ki Katha

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later, when he ventured into the film industry as an actor, Rao recalls receiving the scripts in Roman. "But I began insisting on giving me the script in Devanagri, and people were kind enough to accommodate my request. I conveyed it to the team that because I think in Hindi, I like my script to be in Devanagri," says the actors, who has been doing the same till date.

While he accepts that during his youth, not knowing English used to be a big deal, he is happy to see a change coming in with time. He shares, "Over the past 10-15 years, I have noticed a change...a growing acceptance within society, which is something I truly value. Even at present, I am filming for an OTT show in Jhansi, and the script is delivered to me daily in Devanagri. Bhasha ko lekar elitism nahi raha ab, jo 25-30 saal pehle tha," he reveals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rao's proficiency in using the language extends beyond just scripts. He maintains his confidence in using it during narrations, interactions, and interviews. "Regardless of whether it is a narration or a conversation with a filmmaker, I speak in Hindi even if the other party communicates in English. This does not cause me any discomfort. Even during interviews, I request the interviewer to ask questions in any language they prefer, but I make an effort to respond in Hindi," says the actor, adding, "Language should be a bridge, not a barrier."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON