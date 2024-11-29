'Is that Ahemji from Gopi Bahu?': Ram Charan, Kiara Advani's Naanaa Hyraanaa had the internet wheezing all night

You've of course heard of something being so bad that it's good. But somethings are just bad and the internet seems to have put Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's jerky, psychedelic romance — if we're calling it that — in Game Changer's latest big drop, Naanaa Hyraanaa in the latter box, signed, sealed and delivered. Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's jerky romance in Game Changer's Naanaa Hyraanaa, has the internet drawing comparisons with Saath Nibhana Saathiya's Ahem ji and Gopi Bahu(Photos: X)

This isn't Ram Charan and Kiara's first time on screen together. As a matter of fact, the two have shared some crackling chemistry in Boyapati Srinu's 2019 action drama Vidheya Vineya Rama, just prior to Kiara blowing up on the Bollywood scene. What went wrong with Naanaa Hyraanaa then — and hopefully not the whole movie! — is hard to tell. But for whenever, you're struggling to find the words, someone, somewhere out in the internet already has them out in a comment.

The internet is wheezing

First impressions — Gopi Bahu's Ahem ji from cult classic (yes it is) daily soap, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. We're not making this up and we have proof: "Charan is looking like Ahemji from Saath nibhana sathiya", "The la la la la song would suit these visuals as well" and "Charan is looking Ahemji from Gopi Bahu with beard", read some of the comments.

Another discussion thread on the song, drew direct comparisons with Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR's polarising dance movies for Devara: Part 1's Chuttamalle music video: "thought I'd never see something as bad as chuttamale. these guys managed to make something even worse" and "bro chuttamalle looks oscar worthy in front of this. including the actresses’ performances🤡. I mean what is up with Ki’s expressions😭".

Raising its head again among the discussions was the ever-present insider-outsider debate. People were quick to point out how Kiara wouldn't be criticised half as much as say, Triptii Dimri, who has already faced enough flak for her dancing 'skills'. Comments expressing this read: "tripti got criticism exactly for doing the same but somehow Kiara will get away with everything as always" and "People bashed Tripti so much for her dance. Why isn't Kiara given the same treatment? I don't find Kiara an A list material at all".

Kiara's (lack of) screen presence in the song was also not spared with many commenting on how she looked like she was feeling out of place. "Kiara looks very stiff here. her moves don't flow smoothly at all", "Kiara is really a snore and boring" and "When are we going to realise that Kiara is bad has no screen presence whatsoever... Can't bear her for two seconds She's mindnumbingly dull…".

Game Changer, directed by S. Shankar, is set for a worldwide release on January 10, 2025.