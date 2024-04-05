Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar to collaborate in a film soon: Source

Actor Gauahar Khan is all set to feature in her first project after the birth of her son Zehaan, with husband and actor-social media influencer Zaid Darbar. We have exclusively learnt that he is stepping in the production shoes this time and will also be casting her wife. “Zaid has signed a three film deal with two other partner. He is the producer and the other two are only partly investors. All of them wanted Gauahar to be a part of the project,” the source tells us. Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar

While the final casting is still under wraps, we have also learnt that Khan is not the main lead in the movie. “She is playing a vital part but is not the lead actor, it will be someone else. The film is still in the pre-production stage, hence there has been no announcement or buzz about it. Jald hi pata chaljayega main lead casting ke baare mai,” says the source.

It will be a digital release for Darbar’s home production. “The scripting is completed and they are aiming to move to the production stage maximum by the end of this year. It will be a mystery genre film and will release on an OTT platform,” the insider adds.