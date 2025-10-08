Zaid Darbar's father says he has the right to stop bahu Gauahar Khan from working: ‘I'll not be able to tolerate…’

Film score composer and musician Ismail Darbar has no qualms in speaking about what he expects from his family. In a candid chat with journalist Vickey Lalwani, he opened up about daughter-in-law Gauahar Khan, particularly in context of her career. He even drew comparisons with his own wife, Ayesha Darbar, and what his expectations are of the family.
He said, "All I know is that she has a wonderful relationship with Zaid, and that she is a wonderful mother. There is no harm in being honest about this. However, the greatest thing my wife Ayesha did was stop working for her child’s sake. She was making ₹5 lakh a month through shows at the time, and was also getting acting offers. But she never turned around and said that she wants to sing or perform. Even when I was in need of money, she didn’t offer to earn for us."
Gauging the way these statements may be perceived by the public, Ismail also added, "Look, I come from a backward family. We used to turn away whenever a sensuous type of scene would come in a movie. This happens in our house even today. Gauahar is a part of our family now, we are responsible for her reputation. But I can’t tell her not to work, that right only Zaid has. So I don’t indulge in activities that might bother me."
Sharing about keeping his peace of mind at the forefront, he concluded, "I'm not one to mince my words. I know that I will not be able to tolerate what I see, and if I am not able to tolerate what I see, I will confront them."
Gauahar tied the knot with Zaid back in 2020. They welcomed their first child in 2023, a son, Zehaan.