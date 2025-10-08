Zaid Darbar's father says he has the right to stop bahu Gauahar Khan from working: ‘I'll not be able to tolerate…’

Film score composer and musician Ismail Darbar has no qualms in speaking about what he expects from his family. In a candid chat with journalist Vickey Lalwani, he opened up about daughter-in-law Gauahar Khan, particularly in context of her career. He even drew comparisons with his own wife, Ayesha Darbar, and what his expectations are of the family. Ismail Darbar's explosive comments on Gauahar Khan working after marriage, go viral (Photos: X)

He said, "All I know is that she has a wonderful relationship with Zaid, and that she is a wonderful mother. There is no harm in being honest about this. However, the greatest thing my wife Ayesha did was stop working for her child’s sake. She was making ₹5 lakh a month through shows at the time, and was also getting acting offers. But she never turned around and said that she wants to sing or perform. Even when I was in need of money, she didn’t offer to earn for us."

Gauging the way these statements may be perceived by the public, Ismail also added, "Look, I come from a backward family. We used to turn away whenever a sensuous type of scene would come in a movie. This happens in our house even today. Gauahar is a part of our family now, we are responsible for her reputation. But I can’t tell her not to work, that right only Zaid has. So I don’t indulge in activities that might bother me."

Sharing about keeping his peace of mind at the forefront, he concluded, "I'm not one to mince my words. I know that I will not be able to tolerate what I see, and if I am not able to tolerate what I see, I will confront them."

Gauahar tied the knot with Zaid back in 2020. They welcomed their first child in 2023, a son, Zehaan.