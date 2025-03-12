Gigi Hadid opens up about co-parenting with ex Zayn Malik: ‘We’re not interested in giving everyone our whole story’

Gigi Hadid has mastered the art of maintaining a clear separation between her personal and professional life. The 29-year-old supermodel, most popularly spotted on haute couture runways, has always kept her private life out of the spotlight. As she approaches her 30th birthday, her priorities have shifted — now balancing motherhood and business ownership alongside her iconic modelling career. Among the most important aspects of Hadid’s life today is her daughter, Khai, whose privacy she fiercely protects. After giving birth, Gigi wrote a heartfelt open letter to the press, requesting the media to respect her daughter’s right to a private life. And that commitment to privacy remains strong, especially in her relationship with her ex, singer Zayn Malik. Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik and baby Khai(Instagram)

The pair, who dated for nearly six years before parting ways, share custody of their daughter. Though their relationship was frequently under public scrutiny, particularly toward its end, Hadid and Zayn are now focused on co-parenting, nurturing a relationship that is built on “love, and a feeling of camaraderie”. Hadid explains, “We do our custody schedules months in advance. That doesn’t mean it doesn’t change here and there, but we help each other out and have each other’s backs.” She acknowledges the challenges that come with navigating their relationship as co-parents, especially in the face of ongoing public interest. But despite the scrutiny, Hadid emphasises the importance of their evolving partnership. “There is the hard part of the world knowing this much, and thinking they know everything. And at the end of the day, we’re not interested in giving everyone our whole story.”

The main focus remains on raising their daughter with love and mutual respect, prioritising their shared experiences as parents over public opinions. “What we are interested in is raising our daughter together, with so much respect for each other, and not just as co-parents, but for what we’ve been through together,” Hadid says.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik on the supermodel's birthday.

In her personal life, Hadid has recently been linked to actor Bradley Cooper. While she describes their relationship as “very romantic and happy,” she remains tight-lipped about the details. For Hadid, some things are simply meant to remain private. “It’s not that there’s anything secretive about it,” she explains. “It’s just not part of our relationship to share for whatever reason.”

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid in New York City

As Hadid steps into her 30s, her focus remains on family, career, and maintaining the privacy she values so deeply; despite the world’s constant curiosity, she continues to prioritise what truly matters to her.