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‘GOAT is back, cryfest loading': Trailer of Imtiaz Ali's partition drama Main Vaapas Aaunga makes fans emotional

Main Vaapas Aaunga's trailer has been released today, and here's how social media has reacted to it.

Published on: May 19, 2026 04:38 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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Imtiaz Ali, after the acclaimed biopic Chamkila, is returning to a space he knows too well as a filmmaker by now- emotional dramas. The trailer of Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari and Vedang Raina, has been released online, and fans are gushing over it.

Diljit Dosanjh in a still from Main Vaapas Aaunga

The partition drama sees a dying Naseeruddin Shah repeatedly calling out to a girl he was in love with as a young man (played by Sharvari). As he has to flee during the partition of 1947, he promises that he will return to her soon. The promise remains unfulfilled, and whether his grandson (played by Diljit Dosanjh) is able to help him fulfill it is the rest of the plot.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

imtiaz ali naseeruddin shah diljit dosanjh
Home / HTCity / Cinema / ‘GOAT is back, cryfest loading': Trailer of Imtiaz Ali's partition drama Main Vaapas Aaunga makes fans emotional
Home / HTCity / Cinema / ‘GOAT is back, cryfest loading': Trailer of Imtiaz Ali's partition drama Main Vaapas Aaunga makes fans emotional
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