Diljit Dosanjh being ‘pressurised’ to enter politics, claims Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann after firing near manager’s home

A fresh wave of concern has gripped fans of singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh after shots were allegedly fired outside his manager’s residence in Karnal. While the incident sparked anxiety across social media, the matter has now taken a political turn. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has claimed that Diljit is being “pressurised” to enter politics. Last week, Diljit Dosanjh shot down rumours of a possible political career, saying he is "very happy" entertaining people.

Bhagwant Mann on Diljit On Wednesday, it was alleged that gunshots were fired outside the residence of Diljit’s manager, Gurpartap Singh Kang, in Karnal. Later, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the firing. The Haryana police is still investigating the matter.

The police said it has not received any complaint from the manager, Gurpartap Singh Kang, or his family. "There is no information from the family side," Karnal Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya said.

Bhagwant Mann, while talking to the media on Wednesday, claimed that Diljit’s manager was targeted as the singer had declined to join politics.

In the video, Bhagwant Mann says in Punjabi, “In the last few days, it was heard that Diljit (Dosanjh) was being pressurised by the BJP to enter politics. Diljit has clearly said that he is an artist and enjoys his work. Then, there are other ways (of creating pressure) by shooting at someone's manager, etc. Such a kind of politics should not be done."

Bhagwant Mann further claimed that political parties often see huge value in bringing popular celebrities into the political arena. Drawing a comparison with actor-turned-politician Vijay, he suggested that the star’s political rise is closely tied to his massive popularity among fans.

Bhagwant Mann added that, similarly, there are people who want Diljit to step into politics because of his enormous fan following and influence.