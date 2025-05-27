Gullak actor Jameel Khan on work prospects in Bollywood: Was in talks for a film but was ghosted

Actor Jameel Khan is among the many actors who have expressed concern over work opportunities shrinking in the entertainment industry. Actor Jameel Khan

“It’s true, offers have significantly decreased,” states Jameel, who has worked in series like Gullak and Bada Naam Karenge. “Let alone new offers, even the two to three work queries we used to receive weekly have reduced.”

The lack of new projects going on floors has affected other creative departments too. “People from various departments, be it casting or technicians, are currently short of work,” he explains. “All of it boils down to money, chahe creative log rahe ya nahi.”

The actor points that “ghosting” has become the norm across the industry. “It’s certainly worrying, but it’s a fact,” he laments. “Just a few days back, I was in talks for a film, agreed to things as per my capacity as an actor, and then the maker just vanished. It was only after days that I learnt the shoot for the film was underway with another actor.”

Khan recounts another incident a casting director had faced. “The poor guy was in the final round of his presentation, and then there was just no response. Eventually, he learned they initiated the same proposal with someone else, obviously for a much lesser amount. You fix things, give hope, and just disappear.”

Last year, Jameel completed filming for the thriller series Mandala Murders. He now anticipates Gullak season 5 to commence at the end of this year. “It’s certainly a situation to sit up and take notice of, as there are many who have been looking for work for months now,” he admits. “Thank God that I have things to look up to; otherwise, I too would have been extremely anxious.”

Given the current scenario, Jameel considers those with ongoing projects to be fortunate. “I was shooting till March for a series that was offered to me last year, and even then, I’m feeling the heat,” he concludes.