Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya are officially divorced: When we reported the couple’s separation

Apart from her successful career as a child artist, actor Hansika Motwani (34) has widely been in the news over the years for her personal life. In 2022, the Koi Mil Gaya star tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend and businessman Sohael Khaturiya (35) in a grand wedding at the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur. The union made headlines, especially when it was reported that Sohael was earlier married to Rinky Bajaj, a close friend of Hansika’s. However, in 2025 rumours suggested that there was trouble in paradise. HT City exclusively reported that the couple was living separately. Well, Hansika and Sohael have now been officially granted divorce by the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai.

In November 2022, after years of being friends, Sohael Khaturiya proposed to Hansika Motwani in Paris near the Eiffel Tower. A month later they tied the knot in Jaipur and the prep of the wedding was documented on the reality show Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama . But rumours of trouble in paradise surfaced in 2025. While Sohael and Hansika kept their lips sealed, the latter did remove all wedding pictures from Instagram, making the rumour mill churn faster. In July 2025, HT City exclusively reported that Hansika and Sohael were living separately. An insider had revealed, “Hansika has moved in with her mother, while Sohael is staying with his parents. When the couple got married in December 2022, they initially moved in with Sohael’s family. However, adjusting with a big family was an issue. So, they shifted into a condo in the same building. But it seems the problems have persisted.”

Post their divorce today, speaking to NDTV, Hansika’s lawyer Adnan Shaikh shared, “Our client, Hansika Motwani, has been granted a decree of divorce by the Hon'ble Family Court Bandra. The divorce was granted by mutual consent after both parties acknowledged that the marriage had irretrievably broken down. Our client had initially approached her now former husband seeking an amicable separation, which ultimately culminated in the present decree. The respondent filed his affidavit before the court today confirming his consent to the dissolution of the marriage.” The lawyer further stated, “It is pertinent to clarify that our client has made no claims whatsoever for alimony or maintenance, as her sole intention was to bring a dignified and peaceful closure to the marriage. The reasons for the breakdown of the relationship were placed before the Hon'ble Court in the petition. Our client now wishes to move forward with her life and professional commitments.”

On the work front, Hansika was last seen in the 2024 Tamil horror film Guardian.