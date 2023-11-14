Hansika Motwani on first Diwali: We ensure that we are together during the festival

It was Hansika Motwani’s first Diwali after getting married to her long-time boyfriend and businessman Sohael Kathuriya, and the actor is made sure it is a memorable one. She says it is their favourite time of the year, and they had lined up a lot of parties and celebratory moments. Hansika Motwani with her husband

“It feels surreal to celebrate our first Diwali together after our marriage. It is mine and Sohael’s favourite festival. We look forward to Diwali every year, and this is the first time we are celebrating the festival together as one big family,” Motwani shares, adding, “I am planning to celebrate it with my friends and family. We always have a Motwani party on Dhanteras, which is an every year ritual. This year, I and Sohael will be hosting our friends. There will be a lot of Diwali parties, and happiness around”.

In fact, she reveals that during the dating stage too they made sure they took out time from their schedule to be with each other.

“The festival is big in both of our houses. We make sure that we are together on Diwali. Even when we were dating, we made sure we were together on Diwali. That is our own personal ritual which is all about being together and celebrating with family and friends. We make efforts to ensure we are not working on the day, and that has been the case this year as well,” shares the 32-year-old.

Opening up about another personal tradition, the actor shares, “Sohael chooses my Diwali outfit, and I get him his outfit. That is our thing. Also, we give each other something. It doesn’t have to be very big, but has to be something special. It is our way of saying ‘I am happy to be with you and I love you’.”

For the festival, she has already decked up her house with “lights, flowers and diya stands”. “I love lights. My house is looking beautiful now,” she exclaims.

This year, the couple will be balancing the celebration in two households, and they are pepped about it. “Both the houses will have Diwali pooja. We will manage it, but I am excited and looking forward to it

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON