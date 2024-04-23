 Hanuman Jayanti special| Teja Sajja: My connection with Lord Hanuman has strengthened after my film HanuMan - Hindustan Times
Hanuman Jayanti special| Teja Sajja: My connection with Lord Hanuman has strengthened after my film HanuMan

ByRishabh Suri
Apr 23, 2024 10:35 AM IST

Actor Teja Sajja talks about his journey to becoming a devotee of Lord Hanuman after his 2024 film HanuMan.

The breakout box-office success of his 2024 film HanuMan has led to his life becoming intrinsically linked with the god, feels actor Teja Sajja. The film follows a man getting powers akin to those of that Lord Hanuman.

Actor Teja Sajja
Actor Teja Sajja

On Hanuman Jayanti today, Sajja says he’s inundated with offers for many events for the occasion. “I have been invited to many places in Hyderabad for huge celebrations. I might visit one of them,” he tells us.

While working on the film, the actor says he could sense the deity’s blessings. “Over the two-year journey, our work was only 30-40%. The rest was all Lord Hanuman’s doing. Everything we did turned out to be the best for our project — even the biggest mistakes turned out in our favour,” shares the 29-year-old.

Growing up, his devotion towards Hanuman wasn’t as strong as it is today, he shares, “It wasn’t like I would do pooja, or go to mandir. I was not a staunch believer, I wouldn’t make such plans. But after the film, my connection with Lord Hanuman strengthened.”

What’s one quality that he wishes to imbibe from Hanuman? “Humility — when you know you are the most powerful person, but act like you are not. I wish to become as humble as Lord Hanuman,” the actor wraps up.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Rishabh Suri

    Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

News / HTCity / Cinema / Hanuman Jayanti special| Teja Sajja: My connection with Lord Hanuman has strengthened after my film HanuMan
