Happy Birthday Kajol! From Devi to Salaam Venky, a look at the birthday girl's increasingly experimental filmography

Kajol turns 50 today, August 5. The actor has a strong legacy in Bollywood having starred in multiple era-defining projects like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... (2001) to name a few. Kajol turns 50: A look at the experimental phase of her filmography(Photos: IMDb)

The more recent years of her career however, have seen her make a marked shift from typical commercial projects to more nuanced scripts, which tend to be packing some impactful social messaging. In honour of her birthday then, let's round up the best of the lot during the second innings of her career.

Devi

Spanning all of 13 minutes, Kajol's first and only short film, Devi, released back in March 2020 and made quite the waves with its innovative storytelling and plot twist. Directed by debutante Priyanka Bannerjee, the primary theme of the film was how women from different stratas of life, stand united by one common experience — their abuse. Created to reflect a purgatory of sorts for women who have been victims of rape, the short film also stars names like Shruti Haasan and Neha Dhupia. The last snippet of the short feature is bound to leave you jarred.

Tribhanga

The very next year, Kajol took her tryst with women-centric cinema a step further with digital release Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy (2021). Written and directed by Renukan Shahane, the film largely flew under the radar. That being said, it still makes for one of Kajol's more nuanced picks, presenting the story of three generations of women plagued by their past and grappling with their present. Tribhanga makes for an honest take on mother-daughter relationships being necessarily flawed, not on account of them being women, but on account of them being human.

Salaam Venky

Revathi's Salaam Venky (2022) may not have featured Kajol front and centre, but her role as Kolavennu Sujata Krishnan, was the driving force behind the major strides taken by Kolavennu Venkatesh Prasad Krishnan, played by Vishal Jethwa. The film follows the short but impactful life of Venky, diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. The film is a heartening take on honouring one's zest for life, no matter the circumstances.

Lust Stories 2

Arguably Kajol's most popular title in this lineup, Lust Stories 2 marked its digital release in 2023. Kajol featured in the lead for Amit Sharma's segment of the anthology film, titled Tilchatta. Kajol essayed the role of Devyani, a former prostitute, living an unpleasing life with her husband, a former king characterised by his incessant abusive tendencies towards women. The film is a skillful but heartbreaking take on Devyani attempting to weaponise her husband's lust against him, in a plan that majorly backfires. The less said the better about Tilchatta if you are yet to see it.

Next up: Sarzameen and Do Patti

Kajol has a series of projects currently in the works, many of which she has already completed filming for. First in the lineup is Ibrahim Ali Khan's acting debut, Sarzameen, directed by Kayoze Irani. Interestingly, Ibrahim will be debuting without a leading lady and Kajol will be holding a pivotal role in this patriotic thriller set in Kashmir.

Kajol has also completed filming for Kriti Sanon's debut venture as producer, Do Patti. Do Patti is yet another female-centric project the actor has chosen to be a part of. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the mystery thriller is entirely set in North India and is being touted as a film which will feature Kajol and Kriti in never-before-seen roles.

As of currently, Kajol is filming for Maharagni - Queen of Queens, directed by Charan Tej Uppalapati. Kajol plays the lead role of Maya.

We wish Kajol a very Happy Birthday!