HBD Sushmita Sen: Revisiting the question that crowned her Miss Universe and how Miss Universe India 2025 answered it

Sushmita delivered a heartfelt and unforgettable answer: “Being a woman is a gift from God, which we should appreciate. A child is born to a mother, who is a woman. And she teaches a man how to care, share, and love. That is the essence of being a woman.”

In the final round of the Miss Universe 1994 pageant, Sushmita was asked a question that would become one of the most iconic in beauty pageant history: “What for you is the essence of being a woman?”

On May 21, 1994, the then 18-year-old Sushmita became the first Indian to win the Miss Universe title, outshining 76 contestants from across the globe at the Philippine International Convention Centre in Manila.

On November 19, as Sushmita Sen celebrates her 50th birthday, fans are revisiting one of the most iconic moments in her life — the day she made history at the Miss Universe 1994 pageant.

Her response — simple yet profound — captured hearts around the world and sealed her place in history.

Miss India 2025 revisits the same question That iconic question found its way back into the spotlight when Miss Universe India 2025 winner Manika Vishwakarma was asked the very same one during a recent ‘chain reaction question session’ held on November 16. Manika was asked: “In the 1994 Miss Universe finale, Miss Sushmita Sen from India was asked, ‘What for you is the essence of being a woman?’ That is my question for you.”

Before answering, Manika reflected on Sushmita’s legendary response: “When an 18-year-old girl in the Philippines answered this question in 1994, stating, ‘What is the essence of being a woman?’ She stated it very simply: Being a woman is about the ability to nurture a life, to nurture every single thing around you.”

She then offered her own perspective, saying: “As women, we are often seen by society in certain roles. However, I want women to see themselves as a person, as a human. Yes, we have the ability to nurture. Yes, we have the ability to create life, and not just create life, but actually beautify every single thing around us. That is the essence of being a woman: the ability to not just beautify but embrace and amplify the beauty of every single thing around us. Being a woman is being infinite, and that is the essence of being a woman.”