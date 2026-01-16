Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos X Reviews: Vir Das and Aamir Khan’s film leaves fans satisfied, Imran Khan wins hearts

When the teaser of Aamir Khan’s film Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos first released, many fans were reminded of Delhi Belly (2011). The music, the vibe and a glimpse of Vir Das’ reunion with Imran Khan left netizens very excited. The trailer and first reviews by celebrities such as Triptii Dimri and Nitanshi Goel further raised the intrigue amongst audiences. So when Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos arrived in theatres today, several movie-lovers rushed to their nearest cinema halls to catch the first day show. Here’s what netizens think of the romantic comedy action film!

Starring Vir Das, Mona Singh and Mithila Palkar in the lead with producer Aamir Khan and Imran Khan in special cameos, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos has managed to satisfy movie lovers, according to Twitter reviews. One such happy fan shared, “#HappyPatelKhatarnakJasoos is an entertaining ride! The fresh and original comedy is what works for the movie! #Virdas ‘s writing and direction and acting are on point with #MonaSingh giving a good Don vibe. Love the Climax and #ImranKhan ‘s cameo! Go for it! ⅘.”

A Twitter review of the film read, “Really enjoyed watching #HappyPatelKhatarnakJasoos as I couldn’t stop chuckling and smiling throughout the jokes and the gags, and the lovely nod to dance moves of item numbers in popular Bollywood films. A rarity in Hindi cinema today that gives you joy afterward. Go see it,” whereas another internet user shared, “#MyReview-If you’ve watched #VirDas’s presentations,you know you are up for something unique & this time too he doesn’t fail. #HappyPatelKhatarnakJasoos’s all for audience looking for a different,away from regular annual repetition like his debut,#DelhiBelly. 5/6⭐️.”

Imran, who reached out to Vir via a text for a cameo in the film, returns to the silver screen after over a decade with Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. After reading these reviews, are you planning to watch the film this weekend?