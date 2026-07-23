Harry Styles’ Brazil concert scheduled for Tuesday has been cancelled due to ‘tour illness’

Harry Styles cancelled his concert in São Paulo, Brazil, on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, citing an unspecified illness. The 32-year-old singer’s team updated fans regarding the ‘Together, Together’ tour, offering those who could no longer attend the option to purchase tickets for Friday’s show instead.

Harry Styles

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Reportedly a representative shared the announcement, stating, “We deeply regret to share that the Harry Styles show on Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at Morumbi has been cancelled due to tour illness. Your order will be refunded at point of purchase, per the details outlined below.”

The statement continued: “Friday, July 24, 2026 will play as scheduled. If you would like to attend Friday’s show, you may use your July 21 ticket number to purchase tickets at an exclusive discount starting today, Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 12 pm through Friday, July 24 at 12pm BRT at THIS LINK while supplies last. You will still receive your full refund for the Tuesday, July 21, 2026 show. We have worked with the venue to open up as many tickets as possible for Friday’s show, but please note that inventory is extremely limited.”

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{{^usCountry}} Harry’s “Together, Together” tour—launched in support of his new album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally—began in Amsterdam on May 16 and has received rave reviews. According to Variety, the tour is scheduled to move to Mexico City for six shows starting on July 31, followed by a record-setting 30-night residency at New York’s Madison Square Garden beginning August 26. The tour’s initial leg concludes in Australia at the end of the year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Harry’s “Together, Together” tour—launched in support of his new album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally—began in Amsterdam on May 16 and has received rave reviews. According to Variety, the tour is scheduled to move to Mexico City for six shows starting on July 31, followed by a record-setting 30-night residency at New York’s Madison Square Garden beginning August 26. The tour’s initial leg concludes in Australia at the end of the year. {{/usCountry}}

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This cancellation follows fan concern after Harry appeared to choke on water and briefly fell to the stage while performing his hit song “As It Was” at Wembley Stadium in London. The incident occurred during his signature “whale” move, where he sprays water into the air; Harry appeared to choke on the remaining water before falling onto his back. Videos shared by fans showed him coughing while lying on stage, but he soon got back on his feet, waved to the crowd, and finished the show. While he successfully returned for his next Wembley concert, many fans continued to express concern online.

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Harry recently broke the record for the most nights performed during a single run at Wembley Stadium, surpassing the previous 10-day record held by Coldplay.