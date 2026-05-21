Holly babies on the way! From Barbara Palvin to Natalie Portman: Hollywood stars announce big news!

Hollywood’s baby class of ’26 is getting a lot cuter as several notable couples are set to welcome a new member into their family! From Natalie Portman to Barbara Palvin, here’s a look at the latest celebrity pregnancy announcements

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin debut their baby bump at Cannes 2026 red carpet!

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Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin and Cannes 2026.

Supermodel Barbara Palvin and her husband, actor Dylan Sprouse are expecting their first child together. Palvin made the pregnancy announcement in the most stylish way possible, on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on May 14, where she stepped out in a baby-blue gown, cradling her baby bump with both hands. The couple then made it official on Instagram. The couple posted on Instagram with a carousel of photos, including a sonogram showing their baby making the “rock on” hand gesture. Sprouse and Palvin also matched the pose in one of the image in the carousel, while Palvin simply captioned the post with three “sign of the horns” emojis.

Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis

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Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis are expecting their first child.

{{^usCountry}} Winter Soldier star Sebastian Stan and his partner Annabelle Wallis are soon going to welcome their first pregnancy. While neither of them made an official announcement, Annabelle’s recent pictures from an outing in New York revealed her baby bump. The couple has been together for four years now but the two have always been private about their personal lives. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Winter Soldier star Sebastian Stan and his partner Annabelle Wallis are soon going to welcome their first pregnancy. While neither of them made an official announcement, Annabelle’s recent pictures from an outing in New York revealed her baby bump. The couple has been together for four years now but the two have always been private about their personal lives. {{/usCountry}}

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Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp

Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp recently announced their pregnancy.

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Academy award winning actor Jamie Foxx and his partner, Alyce Huckstepp, are reportedly set to welcome their first child together.Reports from TMZ and OK! Magazine state that Huckstepp is currently several months into her pregnancy, although the exact due date and the sex of the baby have not been disclosed.This pregnancy follows the couple’s reconciliation after a short separation in January 2025.

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey and expecting their second child together.

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Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey have announced they are expecting baby No. 2. The couple shared the happy news on May 8, just nine months after welcoming their first child, daughter Colette Annalise McCaffrey, in July 2025. Friday also marked Culpo’s 34th birthday.

Natalie Portman and Tanguy Destable

Natalie Portman and Tanguy Destable are expecting their first child together.

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Actor Natalie Portman is expecting her third child. Sharing the news exclusively with Harper’s Bazaar, the 44-year-old revealed that she and her partner Tanguy Destable are pregnant. “Tanguy and I are very excited,” she said. “I’m just very grateful. I know it’s such a privilege and a miracle.” Her relationship with Destable became public earlier this year, with reports confirming the two had started dating months. Natalie is already a mother to two children, son Aleph, 14, and daughter Amalia, 9, whom she shares with Benjamin Millepied.

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