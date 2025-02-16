Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin share how they keep their relationship strong post-marriage: ‘We have this rule…’

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are opening up about the key to their successful relationship, sharing how they’ve managed to keep the spark alive since their marriage in Hungary in July 2023. In a recent conversation with People, the couple revealed their relationship secrets and how they balance their personal lives with their professional commitments, especially following the launch of their Spring 2025 campaign for Dress to Express. Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin reveal their relationship dynamics, focusing on travelling together and limiting time apart.( @dylansprouse/Instagram)

Dylan and Barbara’s rule that keeps their marriage strong

In an interview with the media outlet, “When I travel, he's there with me and we're not away from each other.” Saying that it is a two-way road, she added, “When he's on set, I try to visit him. We have this rule that we're not supposed to be away from each other longer than two, three weeks.”

Whenever Dylan is working on a new project, his wife makes it a point to travel to his filming location, ensuring they stay connected despite their busy schedules. He shared that having Barbara havby his side on set makes his work life easier, adding that he genuinely enjoys having her there with him.

Dylan said, “It's definitely easier, but also, the funny thing is, the kind of big secret about the acting industry that being on set's actually really boring, so I always kind of feel bad. I'm always like, I hope she's having fun." He added, “But as opposed to photo shoots or doing content like we did with Express, you're sitting down and waiting around for the majority of the day. What is really nice though is going back to the trailer, seeing Barbara, rehearsing lines, hanging out. It just makes the whole day a lot easier for me. But that's me being selfish,” as reported by People. Barbara teased, “I come in and save the day and entertain him."

Dylan says Barbara helps him ‘get out’ of his ‘shell’

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum told the media outlet, “I'm used to more video content. I'm used to more of the acting side, so I can tend to be a little bit stiff, but Barbara helps me get out of that shell. I think with anything, when you work with people that you know and love, it always gets easier."

Talking about his plans for this year, Dylan shared that he has a few projects lined up. He added, “We do have some plans. We're currently thinking about doing a little remodel on the house, so maybe putting that into action.” Dylan and Barbara made their relationship official on Instagram in August 2028 followed by engagement in September 2022 and celebrated their first wedding anniversary in July 2024.