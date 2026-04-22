Hollywood Nostalgia: Iconic Characters Return in 2026's Epic Lineup

Mark your calendars—the box office is about to explode. 2026 is officially the year of the "Legacy Hit" as studios lean into pure nostalgia to bring fans back to the big screen. The release schedule is packed with high-stakes sequels, including Toy Story 5 (June 19) and the highly anticipated Spider-Man: Brand New Day (July 31). Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in The Devil Wears Prada 2 (2026) But the real talk of the town? The chic rivalry returning in The Devil Wears Prada 2, hitting theaters May 1. With heavyweights like Meryl Streep, Tom Holland, and Anne Hathaway reprising their most iconic roles, 2026 promises a perfect cocktail of high-octane action and heartwarming throwbacks.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 (May 1, 2026)

A still from The Devil Wears Prada 2

Director: David Frankel Cast: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt Two decades after Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) first terrorized Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway), the high-fashion world is bracing for a comeback. While the 2006 original was a masterclass in sharp wit, the sequel finds Miranda fighting for survival as the digital age threatens to kill off print media. To save her legacy, she’ll face her toughest opponent yet: her former assistant, Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt). Now a powerhouse luxury executive, Emily is ready to go head-to-head with her old boss in a chic battle of the titans. It’s the ultimate fashion face-off—proving that some rivalries truly never go out of style.

A still from Mortal Kombat 2

Mortal Kombat II (May 8, 2026) Director: Simon McQuoid Cast: Karl Urban, Lewis Tan, Ludi Lin, Hiroyuki Sanada Following the massive streaming success of the gritty 2021 reboot, Mortal Kombat 2 is officially expanding the bloody tournament. The previous film finally broke the video game curse by delivering hyper-violent action and faithful character adaptations. Now, the stakes are significantly higher as the champions of Earthrealm—led by Cole Young (Lewis Tan)—unite to face the demonic hordes of Shao Kahn (Martyn Ford). The biggest draw? Karl Urban joins the bloody fray as the fan-favorite, arrogant movie star Johnny Cage. Packed with signature fatalities and visceral martial arts choreography, this sequel promises a high-octane spectacle strictly for the bravest of fans.

A still from Toy Story 5

Toy Story 5 (June 19, 2026) Director: Andrew Stanton Cast: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack After the emotional goodbye in the fourth film, Pixar is opening the toy box again. The Toy Story franchise has spent three decades teaching us about friendship and growing up. In this 2026 adventure, Woody and Buzz Lightyear face a modern threat: the ‘Screen Age.’ The story follows our favorite toys—including Jessie, Rex, and Hamm—as they struggle to compete for their child Bonnie's attention against tablets and gadgets. It’s a heart-tugging premise that will definitely have both kids and parents reaching for the tissues. 'Toy Story 5' continues to resonate with families who grew up with the franchise.

A still from Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day (July 31, 2026) Director: Destin Daniel Cretton Cast: Stars: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink Picking up from the heart-wrenching reset of No Way Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is now a hero the world has forgotten. Spider-Man: Brand New Day explores Peter’s "fresh start" as a street-level hero in New York, set four years after he voluntarily erased himself from the memories of those he loves. Rumors and synopses suggest his powers are undergoing a "dangerous evolution"—specifically the development of organic webbing—as the pressure of being a full-time hero intensifies. With the MCU entering Phase Six, this film features Jon Bernthal returning as Frank Castle / The Punisher and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / The Hulk, bridging the gap between Avengers: Doomsday and the future of the multiverse.

Practical Magic 2 (September 11, 2026)

A still from Practical Magic 2

Director: Susanne Bier Cast: Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman This is the ultimate "comfort sequel" for the 90s generation. Nearly 30 years after the Owens sisters first taught us that there’s a little bit of magic in everyone, Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are back. The sequel follows sisters Sally Owens (Sandra Bullock) and Gillian Owens (Nicole Kidman) as they navigate the magic (and curses) of a new generation of Owens women—including Sally’s grown daughters, Antonia and Kylie. It’s an atmospheric, autumnal treat that proves some spells are impossible to break.

A still from Godzilla Minus Zero

Godzilla Minus Zero (November 6, 2026) Director: Takashi Yamazaki Cast: Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe After the Oscar-winning success of Godzilla Minus One, the King of Monsters returns in a direct sequel titled Godzilla Minus Zero. Set in 1949, two years after the tumultuous events of the first film, Japan is beginning to rebuild when a new terror emerges—one that reportedly follows the monster all the way to New York City. The story continues the journey of the Shikishima family, with Ryunosuke Kamiki reprising his role as the haunted pilot Koichi Shikishima and Minami Hamabe returning as Noriko Oishi (whose mysterious survival in the previous film's finale is a major plot point). Expect the same grounded, human-centric storytelling that made the original a global phenomenon, mixed with even more terrifying, large-scale destruction.

A still from Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (Nov 20, 2026) Director: Francis Lawrence Cast: Tom Blyth (Rumored), Rachel Zegler (Rumored) Panem returns! Following the 2023 success of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, this prequel takes us to the 50th Hunger Games—the "Second Quarter Quell." This is the legendary story of a young Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada), the mentor we loved in the original trilogy. With twice the number of tributes and double the danger, this film explores how a young victor survived the most brutal games in history alongside his District 12 ally Maysilee Donner (Mckenna Grace) and his love interest Lenore Dove Baird (Whitney Peak). It’s a dark, political, and intense look at the origins of a fan-favorite character, featuring Kieran Culkin as a young Caesar Flickerman and Ralph Fiennes taking over the role of President Coriolanus Snow.

Avengers: Doomsday (December 18, 2026)

Robert Downey Jr. at an event for Avengers: Doomsday (2026)

Director: The Russo Brothers (Anthony Russo, Joe Russo) Cast: Robert Downey Jr. (as Doctor Doom), Pedro Pascal, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Vanessa Kirby The most talked-about film in years. Robert Downey Jr. returns to the MCU, but not as Tony Stark—he’s the villainous Victor von Doom (Doctor Doom).By casting the face of their most successful era as their next great antagonist, Marvel is weaponizing nostalgia to reignite the "Endgame-level" excitement they've struggled to replicate. This film serves as the beginning of the end for the Multiverse Saga, bringing together the Fantastic Four—led by Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal)—and the New Avengers team to stop a multiversal collapse known as an “Incursion.”

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in Dune: Part Three (2026)

Dune: Part Three (December 18, 2026) Director: Denis Villeneuve Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Anya Taylor-Joy Based on Dune Messiah, this finale to Villeneuve’s trilogy picks up 17 years after Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) ascended the throne as Emperor. It’s a darker, more philosophical thriller that explores the "holy war" unleashed in his name and the dangerous evolution of his prophecy as Chani (Zendaya) leads the Fremen resistance against her former lover’s empire, a new threat emerges in the form of a shapeshifting Face Dancer named Scytale (Robert Pattinson). With IMAX 70mm screens already being fought over between this and Avengers: Doomsday, "Dunesday" is set to be the most competitive weekend in Hollywood history.

Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, and Karen Gillan in Jumanji Open World (2026)