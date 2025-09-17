Homebound Trailer: Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa’s bromance leaves fans emotional; ‘hope Janhvi Kapoor doesn’t…’

One Indian film that has been constantly dominating headlines, even though it hasn’t released in the country yet, is Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound. The reason behind this is the love and appreciation that the movie has received overseas, making a mark internationally. After receiving a nine-minute standing ovation at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, the Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer emerged as the second runner up at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival, in the International People's Choice Award category. Well, Homebound is now coming home, ahead of which makers have finally dropped the trailer online. Beware: it is a real tear-jerker.

The 2 minutes 52 seconds long trailer of Homebound begins with Vishal Jethwa and Ishaan Khatter as Chandan Kumar and Mohammed Shoaib Ali getting in touch with the police recruitment helpline. The best friends share an aspiration to join the state police service and meet Janhvi Kapoor along the way, who is also trying to escape the limitations imposed by caste and religion much like the two boys. Vishal and Ishaan’s characters dare to dream, but every step of the way they are pushed down by those around them. Against all odds, their friendship gives them courage to not give up. It’s heartbreaking, but heartwarming at the same time.

Well, netizens are impressed and can’t wait to see Ishaan and Vishal fight the odds in Homebound when the film arrives in theatres on September 26. Under the trailer, one impressed fan stated, “God, this looks like a tear jerker. I don't wanna read the story it is based upon to avoid spoilers of any kind but this definitely seems a movie with a heart. Happy to see Vishal and Ishaan getting the right project for their calibre,” whereas another comment read, “Was brought to tears,,, hope this work of art gets the appreciation it deserves ❤.” But there were some who trolled Janhvi and opposed her casting. One such netizen claimed, “Looks AMAZING! Vishal Jethwa is BRILLIANT, and am so soooo happy to see him get the kind of movies that showcase his deep acting talent!! 🥳 Ishan K is the best of the best currently- A whole package of looks, dancing AND big acting talent!!! I just hope Jhanvi Kapoor doesn’t mar the experience of watching this movie,” whereas another wrote, “Trailer is wonderful and looking forward to this film but I'm so sick of seeing Jhanavi everywhere ughh.” But her fans came out in support and lauded her. For instance, a comment read, “Honestly this it giving me janhvi from Dhadak vibes so I have hopes that she’s going to do good she’s back to her og genre of films.”

Homebound, backed by Karan Johar with Martin Scorsese as an executive producer, marks Neeraj Ghaywan’s second feature film after Masaan (2015).