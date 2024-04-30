Honoured: Darshan Doshi to perform at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival

Drummer-composer Darshan Doshi, who is known for touring with musicians Salim–Sulaiman, Farhan Akhtar and Diljit Dosanjh, among others, is set to represent India at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival 2024 (CTIJF). “It’s an honour to represent India at the CTIJF and a dream come true moment for me. I have seen my favourite artistes and bands playing at some of the biggest jazz festivals abroad and I always wanted to share my original music with people outside India as well,” says Doshi. Darshan Doshi

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Ustad Zakir Hussain

As far as taking his music to the music lovers across the globe is concerned, the musician says he is hugely inspired by tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain. “I have been a big fan of my idol Ustad Zakir Hussain ji and I’ve seen how he has taken the tabla to the world stage. He continues to explore so many different genres with various artistes. I am following in his footsteps and dream to share my music and drumming knowledge with audiences across the globe,” says Doshi, who will be accompanied by musicians Mark Hartsuch and Tony Grey (bass player), as part of the Darshan Doshi Trio that will take the stage at the CTIJF on May 3.

“Mark, Tony and I will be performing a 90-minute set. The audience can expect a lot of jazz-fusion music with influences of genres like drum and bass, and electronica. I will also be performing my single Bandish Blues. We are also be doing a band workshop on May 4, where I will be explaining how one can use the Indian rhythmic structure on the drumkit,” says Doshi.