I am still processing the news, says Ishita Deshmukh on Gondhal's Oscar entry

Actor Ishita Deshmukh is over the moon after her debut film, Gondhal, was announced the official entry from India to the Oscars 2027. The Film Federation of India, the body responsible for sending India's official entry to the Academy, announced that the Marathi film, directed by Santosh Davakhar, will be submitted in the Best International Feature Film category. Speaking to HT City, Deshmukh, 27, shares her excitement. "I am still processing... It was a normal day, and since Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are on, we have Gauri Pujan at my house. And suddenly, I get this news. This is a surreal feeling. All my relatives are home, and everyone is just watching the news," says an elated Deshmukh.

Ishita Deshmukh

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Deshmukh is filled with gratitude and emotion as she tries to catch her breath and find the right words to express her feelings. "I feel so grateful to be part of a film that represents Maharashtrian culture and Indian filmmaking. Every actor and filmmaker has this big dream that you have to go to the Oscars. Our director, Santosh Davakhar, has dreams. But today, I can say that he makes his dreams come true, and I was a part of it," says Deshmukh.

The actor, while recalling the process of how she landed the role, remembers how she was "praying to god" to get a role. "All I can say is that I am blessed. I auditioned for this role, and at that time I was just praying to god to give me a place so that I could work hard, and he gave me Gondhal," says an emotionally overwhelmed Deshmukh.

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{{^usCountry}} It is not just a big moment for the actor, but she shares that her parents are also on cloud nine after seeing the news. "They are all really happy. My mom and dad both know about the Oscars. My grandmother doesn't know what the Oscars are. I was explaining it to her, and she saw my name and picture come on the television," she adds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is not just a big moment for the actor, but she shares that her parents are also on cloud nine after seeing the news. "They are all really happy. My mom and dad both know about the Oscars. My grandmother doesn't know what the Oscars are. I was explaining it to her, and she saw my name and picture come on the television," she adds. {{/usCountry}}

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Looking back at the years of struggle, Deshmukh believes that all the difficulties she has been through have helped her to become the artiste she is today. "All those years have shaped me into who I am right now. It has a lot to do with the kind of artiste I have become. When life happens to you, you are able to channel it through your art. There was a phase when some of the things were not working out, and I know that it is a part of life, and one doesn't exist without the other. These lessons are just a gift of life," she ends.

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