I still get all excited about stunts, says Jason Statham | Exclusive

Jason Statham has spent two decades turning laconic menace into box-office gold, from the breakout crime capers Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1998) and Snatch (2000) to the globe-trotting Transporter (2002-2015) and Fast & Furious (2013-2023) franchises. Along the way, he’s built a reputation as a reigning action star who trades dialogue for glances and lets his fists do the talking. Increasingly, though, Statham has stepped from in front of the camera to behind it too, producing several of his recent projects and shaping the kind of hard-edged, character-driven thrillers he wants to make. That instinct is on full display in Mutiny, an upcoming action thriller directed by Jean-François Richet, which Statham produces as well as leads. He plays Cole Reed, a former Special Forces operative and Metropolitan Police officer framed for murdering his billionaire friend. Excerpts:

What was it like working with Jean-François Richet as a director?

Jason Statham

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Jean-François is a great director. He has his own style, which I love, and I was massively impressed with his earlier films. There’re so many positives I take from working with him. He wants to shoot as much in camera and through the lens of reality as possible and doesn’t want to rely on CGI. I tip my hat to him for that.

What do you think makes Jean-François such an effective director to work with?

There’re a lot of directors that don’t have that true north of where they’re going but he knows exactly what he wants, so he’s very fast. He’s got an amazing crew, and it’s been a great experience.

What do you enjoy about being involved in the filmmaking process as a producer?

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{{^usCountry}} I love the intricacies of how a movie gets made. I know the kind of films I want to make and the people I want to work with. As a producer, you get to fulfil those dreams. You’re also more appreciative of the end result because you know the difficulties you’ve faced along the way. What was it like shooting on a real container ship rather than on a set? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} I love the intricacies of how a movie gets made. I know the kind of films I want to make and the people I want to work with. As a producer, you get to fulfil those dreams. You’re also more appreciative of the end result because you know the difficulties you’ve faced along the way. What was it like shooting on a real container ship rather than on a set? {{/usCountry}}

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The practicalities of shooting on a real ship are quite difficult, but ever more interesting because you get to see the real mechanisms of what we’re working with. It’s infinitely better than being on a stage. You’re at sea, you’re smelling the fumes, and you feel the rusty steel — it all adds to the texture of the atmosphere.

What was it like working with the stunt team on the film?

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For me, the stunt crew are the unsung heroes. They are the essence of all the excitement that we get to see on screen. They are the guys that dream it up, that put it together and make sure it’s safe.

How do you feel about the stunts and the more extreme violence in the film?

It’s a little bit childish, but I get all excited about the stunts and how we’re going to do them. Some of the violence in the movie is quite extreme but I think well deserved.

Did you get to spend any time with your family while filming in Malta?

I brought the family out so they could see it and enjoy that with me. We went to the old town, which is amazing and so beautiful.

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