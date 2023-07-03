Do you know, Jason Statham was on the brink of Olympic glory as a diver before Hollywood break?

Long before he became an iconic action movie star, Jason Statham was making waves of a different kind as an award-winning diver. Surprising fans with his lesser-known athletic background, Statham's diving skills took him to the brink of Olympic glory before his Hollywood journey began. Long before he became an iconic action movie star, Jason Statham was going to be an Olympic diver.(Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

In a 2003 interview discussing the release of The Italian Job, Statham opened up about his pre-fame days as a diver on the British national team. The actor revealed that his impressive diving career led him to a notable 12th place finish in a challenging 10-meter springboard event—an accomplishment that showcased his extraordinary talent and dedication.

Known for his breathtaking performances in films like The Transporter, Death Race, and Crank, Statham's impeccable stunt work is no coincidence. With a background in choreographed dance and swimming, his early IMDb credits reflect his versatility as a performer.

However, it is Statham's high-diving skills that truly set him apart. The combination of core strength, discipline, and precision required in the sport translates seamlessly into his action-packed roles. In The Expendables 3, Statham's diving expertise was put to the test when the cast had to execute a daring leap off a dock to escape an incoming missile.

Interviews with the ensemble revealed that Statham's diving prowess and extraordinary breath control saved him from potential injury during a mishap on set.

Statham's diving abilities have also played a significant role in shaping certain film narratives. The 2018 movie The Meg, centered around an oceanic adventure, was tailored to showcase Statham's underwater skills. His character's background as a diver added depth to the storyline and allowed Statham to exhibit his remarkable form.

Currently, Statham has just wrapped filming on the sequel, The Meg 2: The Trench, indicating that his diving talents will once again take center stage in the pulse-pounding action.

With numerous projects in the pipeline, including sequels to popular franchises like Fast and Furious, The Expendables, and Spy, it's clear that Statham's diving abilities will continue to captivate audiences. The combination of his athletic prowess and stunt choreography skills promises more awe-inspiring visual spectacles and showcases his commitment to delivering top-tier performances.

