Singer Jyotirmayee Nayak lifted the Indian Idol 16 winner’s trophy on Sunday. Reflecting on the milestone, the singer says the victory has brought immense joy, but also the realisation that a much bigger journey lies ahead.

I would love to do playback singing for Alia Bhatt: Indian Idol 16 winner Jyotirmayee Nayak

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Looking back at her time on the singing reality show, Nayak shares how she often battled self-doubt, discovered her musical versatility, found inspiration in judge Shreya Ghoshal, and emerged with a renewed belief in herself.

“It is just an overwhelming experience for me. I’m happy, grateful and filled with gratitude,” says Nayak, adding that despite emerging as the winner, she was never confident about making it to the finale. “The people supporting me were always more sure than I was. I was always thinking, ‘Kya hoga, kya nahi? Gaana achha hua ya nahi?’ Until the performance was over, I kept doubting myself. But once I finished singing, I told myself, ‘I have done my job. Whatever happens now will be for the best.’ That’s how I crossed every round.”

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{{^usCountry}} For Jyotirmayee, the biggest takeaway from her Indian Idol journey was discovering her potential as a singer. “I got to know my limitations and also what more I can do with my voice. I always thought I could sing only one kind of music, but I discovered I can sing different genres. The love and support I received also made me feel that I must be doing something right.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Jyotirmayee, the biggest takeaway from her Indian Idol journey was discovering her potential as a singer. “I got to know my limitations and also what more I can do with my voice. I always thought I could sing only one kind of music, but I discovered I can sing different genres. The love and support I received also made me feel that I must be doing something right.” {{/usCountry}}

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Asked about the toughest competition she faced, Jyotirmayee names fellow contestants Amrita and Anshika. “They were both very strong singers,” she says, adding that while winning the title has given her nationwide recognition, she is realistic about what comes next. “We just finished the show. I haven’t even slept properly to process everything. Right now, I need some space to declutter my mind and accept that I’m the winner. But now I also have huge responsibilities.”

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The grand welcome she received in Bhubaneswar made her realise the expectations that now rest on her shoulders. “My college hosted a homecoming celebration for me. Fans came to the airport and even to my apartment. Seeing so much love made me feel that now I have to keep doing good work.”

Jyotirmayee credits the judges for helping her evolve throughout the competition and says Shreya Ghoshal continues to be her biggest inspiration. “Whenever Shreya ma’am sings, I realise how beautifully a song can be presented. During my performance of Soni Mere Soni, she loved it so much that she came and hugged me and blessed me. That moment meant a lot to me.”

The singer says collaborating with Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh on an original track is one of her biggest dreams. She also hopes to lend her voice to Alia Bhatt on screen. “I’m a huge fan of Alia ma’am’s acting, so I would love to do playback singing for her,” she says, adding that if she ever gets the opportunity to sing for a biopic, she would love to lend her voice to legendary singer Asha Bhosle.

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Having already established herself in Odisha’s music industry before entering the show, Nayak says Indian Idol has given her visibility, not instant success. “This is a proper exposure of who I am. Now people know what I’m capable of. But that doesn’t mean Bollywood songs will automatically come my way. I know the struggle has just started, and I’m prepared for it.”

Comparing Odisha’s music industry with Bollywood, Nayak says the Hindi film industry is far more structured and competitive. “Bollywood has a much more systematic way of working. It’s a much bigger industry with many more singers. Here, luck also plays a very important role, but I believe luck helps those who work hard.”

Signing off with a message for aspiring singers, Nayak says, “Don’t come into music only for fame. Come if you genuinely want to improve yourself. Even I wasn’t sure if I would win or even clear the auditions. I only wanted to gain experience, and that helped me grow. Get out of your comfort zone and start taking risks in life.”