Ibrahim Ali Khan, Aryan Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, Keerthy Suresh: OTT debuts to watch out

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Keerthy Suresh, Pulkit Samrat, Aaryan Khan, and more will make their OTT debuts in 2025. File photos of Ibrahim Ali Khan and Aaryan Khan

Netflix India on Monday unveiled its highly anticipated content lineup for the year, featuring a mix of fresh stories, returning favorites, and unexpected collaborations. From action-packed thrillers to comedies and gripping dramas, the slate promises an exciting year of new talent and fresh stories. Here’s a sneak peek:

Ibrahim Ali Khan in Nadaaniyan

Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, makes his on-screen debut in Nadaaniyan. The film follows the story of a South Delhi diva who hires a middle-class overachiever to pose as her fake boyfriend. But when real emotions start to stir, things take a complicated turn. Helmed by Shauna Gautam, who also marks his directorial debut with Nadaaniyan, the film also stars Khushi Kapoor.

Siddharth in Test

Test marks actor Siddharth’s OTT debut. It tells the story of three individuals whose lives intersect during a historic cricket match, forcing them to make life-altering decisions. Debutant filmmaker S Sashikanth helms this compelling drama.

Keerthy Suresh in Akka

Directed by debutant Dharmaraj Shetty and set in a 1980s matriarchal society in South India, Akka follows a group of gangster queens whose authority is threatened by an outsider. The power struggle that ensues spirals into chaos, resulting in intense violence and drama. Keerthy Suresh, who will mark her debut on OTT, stars in the lead role.

Pulkit Samrat in Glory

Glory, directed by debutant Kanishk Varma, follows the reunion of legendary boxing coach Raghubir Singh (Suvinder Vicky) with his estranged sons, Dev and Ravi. Set against the backdrop of an Olympic boxing dream, the series explores old grudges, family secrets, and the cost of vengeance. It marks actor Pulkit Samrat’s OTT debut.

Vaani Kapoor in Mandala Murders

Set in the mysterious town of Charandaspur, Mandala Murders follows detectives Rea Thomas (Vaani) and Vikram Singh (Vaibhav) as they uncover a chilling conspiracy tied to a centuries-old secret society. Directed by debutants Gopi Puthran and Manan Rawat, the series explores fate, myth, and murder in a dark, haunting narrative. Vaani Kapoor and Vaibhav Raj Gupta star in the lead roles. It also marks Kriti Kharbanda debut in a series on OTT.

Zeenat Aman in The Royals

The Royals, directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, is a breezy rom-com set against the backdrop of royal life. When Aviraaj Singh (Ishaan Khatter), a polo-playing prince, teams up with Sophia Kanmani Shekhar (Bhumi Pednekar), a high-functioning CEO, sparks fly as they work together to save both his crumbling royal family and her startup. Featuring Zeenat Aman, who marks her OTT debut, the series promises a delightful mix of romance, drama, and glamour.

Meanwhile…

Aryan Khan: The BA***DS of Bollywood

The BA***DS of Bollywood marks Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut. One of the most anticipated series of 2025, The Ba***ds of Bollywood is a hilarious yet high-stakes drama that follows an ambitious outsider and his friends as they navigate the glamorous and unpredictable world of Bollywood. The series is set to feature several exciting cameos and offer a peek into the drama behind the scenes of Indian cinema.

Prosenjit and Jeet come together for the first time in Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter marks the first time actors Prosenjit and Jeet have collaborated on screen. The project is set in early 2000s Bengal. The death of a decorated cop sparks a fierce battle for justice, with IPS officer Arjun Maitra taking on the criminal underworld and political chaos of the region. Directed by Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray, this series promises to be an intense thriller.