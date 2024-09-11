Kumud Mishra on IC814 The Kandahar Hijack controversy: The code names used in the series…

The Anubhav Sinha-directed web series IC814: The Kandahar Hijack recently sparked controversy when a section of social media accused the filmmaker of deliberately altering the names of two of the hijackers to “Bhola and Shankar. The uproar grew so intense that streaming platform Netflix issued a statement, part of which read, “…the opening disclaimer has been updated to include the real and code names of the hijackers.” A still of actor Kumud Mishra from IC814: The Kandahar Hijack

Amid this controversy, we spoke to actor Kumud Mishra, who plays Ranjan Mishra, Joint Secretary of RAW in the show. When asked whether a project based on true events brings a sense of responsibility to present facts accurately, and if there’s added pressure to deliver a compelling series while staying true to reality, Mishra tells us, “The important thing is that it is ‘based’ on true events. If you want more information about the incident, there are documentaries and research materials available. But when you’re presenting a fictionalised account of a true event, many elements are incorporated for dramatic effect—the characters we portray are not biographies of real people. I played the role of Ranjan Mishra, imagining how this particular character might have acted in such a situation. It’s my interpretation.”

Also Read: IC814 The Kandahar Hijack is not a documentary: Patrakekhaa

He further says, “If today’s generation wants more information about the event, they can turn to the reference material available on the subject. However, the basics (of the incident) cannot be changed, but much is included for dramatic effect even when adapting an autobiography for the screen.”

Addressing social media discussions about not using the real names of the hijackers, portraying the terrorists in a humane light, and introducing a romantic angle, Mishra says, “Why are certain things said on social media? We all know the reasons. As a performer, I can only speak about acting. However, I want to ask, why aren’t the thousands of people who are watching the series asking these questions? Why are only some on social media asking these questions? The people who are coming to me and appreciating the series aren’t asking me these questions."

Also Read: IC-814 The Kandahar Hijack director Anubhav Sinha on the controversy: I remained truthful with the script

He adds, "If someone wants to have a constructive discussion with me about why certain things are portrayed a certain way, I can have that conversation. But how can I discuss something that has no basis? If you watch the series properly, everything has been answered. There’s no question left unanswered by the makers. That being said, it was such a massive incident that even today, so many questions remain unresolved. And every incident has several interpretations of truth—it depends on your perspective. If someone wants to manufacture the truth, they can. Everyone has their own view, just like in Akira Kurosawa’s Rashomon.”

Commenting on the specific controversy about the code names, Mishra clarifies, “The code names used in the series were the actual names used during the incident. There should be no controversy about this. But everyone is entitled to their opinion.”

When asked whether the controversy has overshadowed the generally positive response to the series, Mishra responds: “I don’t think so. People who want to watch the series for its art and creativity will continue to do so. These discussions won’t matter to them.”