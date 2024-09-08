IC814 The Kandahar Hijack is not a documentary: Patrakekhaa

Patralekhaa, who plays a cabin crew member on the OTT show IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, is in favour of accommodating the “imagination” of the director and the writer in storytelling on screen. “It’s a collaborative effort to bring authenticity and personal touch to the role,” the actor says, in wake of the platform revising its opening disclaimer for the show to reflect both the real and the code names of the hijackers. A still of Patralekhaa from IC-814: The Kandahar Hijack

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting summoned the platform’s content head over the show allegedly distorting facts, whitewashing terrorism and offending public sentiment.

“This is not a documentary, clearly. It’s a show that has been written and, obviously, some parts have been imagined,” says the actor. “I don’t think many characters in the show have the real names of those who were concerned with this incident,” adds the 34-year-old, insisting that storytelling in such circumstances is about “respecting the material and bringing your own interpretation to it”.

What about the pressure that must come from essaying a role in a project based on a grim episode from history? “More than feeling (pressure), I was looking forward to it. I remember the hijacking incident from my childhood and the dramatic images from the news, of men with big guns. That was my first memory of Kandahar,” she recalls, adding, “Eventually, these are stories and it was exciting to be part of a well-written one. Moreover, to be part of a series with such stalwarts would remain a very sweet part of my career trajectory.”

Playing a resilient air hostess worried about her father’s failing health at home in the face of a terror attack, was emotionally wrenching, says Patralekhaa. “The environment was very intense. We were inside a plane set with a large team — technicians, junior actors, actors’ staff — and it felt very claustrophobic. The physical space and the situation naturally brought me to the emotional state needed. Despite all the prep, once you’re in front of the camera, it’s a different experience. It took me a few days to fully understand the character and the surroundings,” she says.

On the reception the series and she has been receiving for her role, the actor tells us she "wasn’t expecting such a response". "So much love and appreciation. As an actor, you're always looking for validation, right? The kind of feedback, love and appreciation I've received, I hadn't gotten it in so long. When it (IC814) was releasing, I was like, ‘Okay, cool. I’m part of this, but let’s see what happens.’ Whatever happened after that was just an added bonus. I’m overwhelmed by the love and support. My phone has been buzzing non-stop with messages. It feels like people are genuinely happy for me, and that’s very gratifying. It’s been a long journey, and this validation means a lot,” she wraps up.