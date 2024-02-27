Tiger 3 actor Kumud Mishra: Working is important, riyaaz hota rehta hai

Actor Kumud Mishra, who has played the lead in films Ram Singh Charlie (2020), Nazar Andaaz (2022) and the OTT series Dr Arora, is not concerned about the length of the roles but is happy to “quench his acting thirst”. Kumud Mishra will be acting in plays Dhrumrapan, Purne Chawal to be staged in Lucknow on March 2 and 3(Instagram)

“The most important thing is that I am working as an actor. Achcha-bura to process ka hissa hai. Sometimes you will get exciting projects and at times not so exciting but while working aapka riyaaz hota rehta hai as an actor and aapki rozi-roti chalti rehti hai,” says the actor after wrapping the shoot of the series Tatkal in Lucknow.

Mishra says that he is “happy and lucky enough” to work. “There are so many actors waiting in the wings. Every actor wants to do better and a meatier role but that’s not in my hands. It’s the director and producer’s call if they can take that risk on me. Ram Singh Charlie or Nazar Andaaz came my way where I played the lead. And, if you get then of course excitement to hota hi hai but if not then koi dukh bhi nahi hai as I enjoy what I get to do,” says the Tiger3 and Mission Raniganj (2023) actor.

“Whatever I get, I do with full passion and energy as I love acting – be it films, series, plays or short films like Itwaar (2021). Sometimes you pick up small roles as you like that character or want to become a part of a good project, so length does not matter. I am not worried that I am not getting a bigger role and that’s not in my subconscious as well,” he says.

He adds, “90% is the script, then the director and later other factors come into play. I select independent projects and some films but so-called commercial projects that give big money are also important.”

Mishra has no plans to direct. “I am thrilled that filmmakers Laxman Utekar and Nitin Kakkar believed I would pull it off as protagonist. Director Anubhav Sinha trusted me in multiple projects. So, I have no plans to direct.”

‘Dhrumrapan, Purne Chawal to be staged in Lucknow'

Kumud Mishra and Shubhrajyoti Barat in a still from the play Dhumrapan. The play will be stated in Lucknow on March 2

Mishra will hit the stage with back-to-back plays at Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Academy in Lucknow on March 2 and 3. “We are bringing Akarsh Khurana’s play Dhrumrapan on Saturday and Sumeet Vyas’s play Purane Chawal on Sunday under the Repertwahr Weekends Festival. I have performed in the city many times and love the audience. We are trying to revive our play Kaumudi,” he adds.