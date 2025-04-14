Inglourious Basterds actor Mélanie Laurent joins fifth season of Fauda

French actor Mélanie Laurent, best known internationally for her breakout role in Quentin Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds (2009), is set to join the cast of the upcoming fifth season of the acclaimed spy thriller Fauda. While specific details about her role remain under wraps, Mélanie is confirmed to appear in seven of the season’s nine episodes, with filming scheduled to begin later this month, as per a report by Deadline. Mélanie Laurent will be seen in the fifth season of Fauda

A two-time César Award winner, Mélanie previously collaborated with Fauda creator and star Lior Raz on Netflix’s 6 Underground and Operation Finale. Her addition to the series marks a significant boost to the already popular Israeli show, further highlighting the global appeal of Israeli television.

Mélanie rose to global fame starring alongside Brad Pitt and Christoph Waltz in the Oscar-winning film and has since been seen in Hollywood films including Now You See Me. In France, she’s earned critical acclaim for performances in Don’t Worry, I’m Fine and Tomorrow, and will soon appear in the Apple TV+ series À L’Ombre des Forêts.

Fauda, created by Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff, draws from their real-life experiences in the Israeli security services. The series centers on an elite team of undercover operatives and their high-stakes missions, often delving into the nuanced dynamics of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Praised for its unflinching storytelling and grounded portrayal of Middle Eastern geopolitics, Fauda continues to earn a loyal global following.

Season 5 is slated to premiere on Israel’s yes TV early next year, with a worldwide release to follow on Netflix, which currently streams all four previous seasons, much like the previous seasons. Mélanie’s casting follows a trend of international talent joining Israeli productions—just last season, Hugh Laurie made headlines with his role in Apple TV+’s Tehran.