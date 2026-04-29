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International Dance Day 2026: Vaibhavi Merchant, Chinni Prakash, Vijay Ganguly on changing dynamics of choreography

On International Dance Day, choreographers discuss the evolution of dance in Hindi cinema

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 01:33 am IST
By Natasha Coutinho
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On International Dance Day, choreographers reflect on the evolution of dance in Hindi cinema, from classical-inspired movements of the past to today’s globally influenced choreography.Retaining the soul of the song is important: Vaibhavi Merchant

Vijay Ganguly, Vaibhavi Merchant

Vaibhavi, who won National Awards for Dholi Taaro Dhol Baaje (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, 1999) and Dhindora Baaje Re (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, 2023), refers to songs from Guide (1965), Pakeezah (1972) and Jewel Thief (1965) as “classics”. She shares, “When I watch the songs of choreographers of the yesteryear's be it my own grandfather B Hiralalji or Sarojji’s mentor B Sohanlalji, songs from films like Guide (1965) or Pakeezah (1972), Jewel Thief (1965), those are what I call classics. The dance competition between Padminiji and Vyjantimala in Raj Tilak (1958) is my all time favourite. The masters have done it all and we are just an extension. Now we have Jimmy Jib’s and fancy equipment to help us but retaining the soul of the song is important. Today we have directors like Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Raju Hirani, SS Rajamouli who put in that kind of effort to shoot songs on a grand scale, even having the budget for songs makes a big difference. It gives us directors of dance a chance to bring our vision to life. Today if someone tells me we will be shooting a song at a foreign location with foreign dancers that brief does not excite me anymore. It’s important that the song fits into the film’s narrative. I’m currently working on a film called Eetha, where I explore Lavani, even my National award winning Dhindora Baaje Re gave me a chance to explore our rich Indian dance forms."What we miss now is the performance of the actor, the expression, the tehrav and ada of actors: Vijay Ganguly

 
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Home / HTCity / Cinema / International Dance Day 2026: Vaibhavi Merchant, Chinni Prakash, Vijay Ganguly on changing dynamics of choreography
Home / HTCity / Cinema / International Dance Day 2026: Vaibhavi Merchant, Chinni Prakash, Vijay Ganguly on changing dynamics of choreography
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