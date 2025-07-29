International Lipstick Day 2025| Surveen Chawla: A swipe of lipstick lifts my face and my spirit

Surveen Chawla’s Instagram is filled with her pictures of being experimental with her lipstick shades, and on International Lipstick Day today, the actor admits that it’s her playful side that comes alive when she tries on different shades. “I take risks with my lipstick shades quite often. I feel like it’s a part of my personality. I like change and try to stay away from monotony, which includes using the same shades or sticking to the same ones. That is who I am primarily; I don’t like to be predictable as I find that boring and lifeless,” she says. Surveen Chawla

Glossing over her relationship with lipstick over the years, Surveen Chawla, who was recently seen in Mandala Murders, says she has gone from “structured lips to blurry lips”. She shares, “I like to smudge the lipsticks and keep them blur. And the colour choices that have evolved over the years. I am more playful about my lips and it is amongst the few basics that I follow for my makeup. I am playing with a lot of colours now.” Sharing her favourite shade, she tells us, “I gravitate toward deep rose—it’s soft but strong. But the first time I wore a wine-black lip shade, it felt powerful. Like I was stepping into a more fearless version of myself.”

Recalling one of her funniest incidents with a lipstick, Surveen remembers, “Once, during a windy outdoor shoot, my hair stuck to my red gloss mid-dialogue. The scene was intense, but we couldn’t stop laughing afterwards.”

But the actor loves her lipsticks as she insists, “It gives me presence. Even on low days, a swipe of lipstick lifts my face and my spirit.” She is also very particular about her lip care routine. Mention that and she shares, “It’s always coconut oil or desi ghee for hydration in the night, and I use a lot of lip scrubs and lip balms during the day. I don’t like too much gloss on my lips, I am a very matte sort or a girl. That’s why even my lip balms are a little more hydrating than glossy.”

While she does enjoy her experimentation with lip shades and makeup in general, Surveen also likes to keep it light and airy. “I am a very no makeup kind of individual. The three things I do before stepping out are my eyebrows, my lips and a blush. I don’t even use foundation usually.. Makeup for me is just to feel good. It’s about being creative not corrective,” she ends.