...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Is Akshay Kumar planning to retire soon? The actors reacts

During the trailer launch of Welcome To The Jungle, Akshay Kumar shares if he is planning to retire after 36 years in the industry 

Published on: Jun 11, 2026 04:36 pm IST
By Vishakha Pandit
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

After spending over three decades in the film industry and having done more than 150 films, is Akshay Kumar planning to retire anytime soon? Well, the answer is not anytime soon, or better not at all. The actor, who continues to juggle multiple projects every year, recently addressed the question during the trailer launch of Welcome to the Jungle and made it clear that stepping away from work is nowhere on his agenda.

Is Akshay Kumar planning to retire soon? The actors reacts

'Khiladi' Kumar admitted that the thought does cross his mind occasionally, but only briefly. “It happens at 4 in the morning, when I wake up. But after five seconds, I remember that I have to go for a shooting. After that, I remember that 300 people are waiting for me and I have to go to the set. So, it happens for five seconds. Then I think that I’ll retire the next day. Then I wake up at 4 in the morning and it repeats. So, 36 years have passed by doing this,” said Akshay.

The actor went on to explain why the idea of retirement does not appeal to him, joking that staying at home would only land him with more responsibilities. “What will happen if I retire? I’ll get a job as an electrician sitting at home. I’ll become a dog walker. I’ll become a gardener. I’ll get all the household chores. I think it’s better that I go to work. I won’t retire. That will be better,” he shares (jokingly).

 
film industry akshay kumar raveena tandon
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Is Akshay Kumar planning to retire soon? The actors reacts
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Is Akshay Kumar planning to retire soon? The actors reacts
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.