Is Welcome to the Jungle a make-or-break film for Disha Patani? Find out why

Welcome To The Jungle is being anticipated for a lot of reasons this year. Disha Patani's fans especially are on tenterhooks, as the film's trailer launches tomorrow, i.e. June 11, and gives a peek into whether it can bring some much-needed respite for her.

Disha Patani

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The last clean hit she delivered was in 2020, the Mohit Suri-directorial Malang. Post that, big titles definitely featured her, given her popularity on ground. But they were either headlined by other stars (Kalki 2898AD; Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone), or they simply didn't work at the box office despite being leading roles (Radhe, Ek Villain Returns, Yodha). Her last theatrical release, O Romeo this year, was a Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri show all the way, and saw Disha in a special appearance.

Welcome To The Jungle, however, is emerging as a real shot at bagging a much-needed hit, for her. Firstly, the actor has often been praised for her glamour quotient, but a film working would help shift the conversation towards her bankability.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Did Akshay Kumar charge just ₹1.8 crore for Welcome To The Jungle? Here's the catch {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Did Akshay Kumar charge just ₹1.8 crore for Welcome To The Jungle? Here's the catch {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Secondly, she gets to showcase her comic timing, opportunities for which have been negligible for her so far. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Secondly, she gets to showcase her comic timing, opportunities for which have been negligible for her so far. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Third, comedies are a safer bet for connecting with families, if done well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Third, comedies are a safer bet for connecting with families, if done well. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} And fourth, also the most important: the released songs for WTTJ include an evergreen track- Uuncha Lamba Kad. The OG version had starred Katrina Kaif in 2007, and remains memorable for both Akshay's and Katrina's fans. Stepping into Katrina's shoes for the rehashed version effectively gives her a big chance to level up and promote herself among the masses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} And fourth, also the most important: the released songs for WTTJ include an evergreen track- Uuncha Lamba Kad. The OG version had starred Katrina Kaif in 2007, and remains memorable for both Akshay's and Katrina's fans. Stepping into Katrina's shoes for the rehashed version effectively gives her a big chance to level up and promote herself among the masses. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The challenge lies in standing out within a cast packed with established comic performers. If Disha manages to carve out memorable moments and connect with audiences, the film could provide the career momentum she has been seeking. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The challenge lies in standing out within a cast packed with established comic performers. If Disha manages to carve out memorable moments and connect with audiences, the film could provide the career momentum she has been seeking. {{/usCountry}}

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Here's hoping things go in the right 'Disha' for her.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rishabh Suri ...Read More Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all. Read Less

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