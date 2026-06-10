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Is Welcome to the Jungle a make-or-break film for Disha Patani? Find out why

Actor Disha Patani's career could finally see an upswing with the upcoming comedy caper Welcome To The Jungle.

Published on: Jun 10, 2026 07:00 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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Welcome To The Jungle is being anticipated for a lot of reasons this year. Disha Patani's fans especially are on tenterhooks, as the film's trailer launches tomorrow, i.e. June 11, and gives a peek into whether it can bring some much-needed respite for her.

Disha Patani

The last clean hit she delivered was in 2020, the Mohit Suri-directorial Malang. Post that, big titles definitely featured her, given her popularity on ground. But they were either headlined by other stars (Kalki 2898AD; Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone), or they simply didn't work at the box office despite being leading roles (Radhe, Ek Villain Returns, Yodha). Her last theatrical release, O Romeo this year, was a Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri show all the way, and saw Disha in a special appearance.

Welcome To The Jungle, however, is emerging as a real shot at bagging a much-needed hit, for her. Firstly, the actor has often been praised for her glamour quotient, but a film working would help shift the conversation towards her bankability.

Here's hoping things go in the right 'Disha' for her.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Is Welcome to the Jungle a make-or-break film for Disha Patani? Find out why
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Is Welcome to the Jungle a make-or-break film for Disha Patani? Find out why
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