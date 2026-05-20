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Isha Koppikar: 4 PM chai with my parents is pure happiness for me | International Tea Day

Isha Koppikar shares her love for chai on International Tea Day; describes it as an experience tied to family rituals and memories

Updated on: May 20, 2026 09:02 pm IST
By Vishakha Pandit
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Isha Koppikar: 4 PM chai with my parents is pure happiness for me | International Tea Day

“Kadak, strong and comforting”, that’s how Isha Koppikar describes her perfect cup of chai. On International Tea Day, the actor opens up about her love for tea, the memories tied to it, and why, for her, chai is more emotion than beverage.

“My perfect cup of chai has to instantly feel like home,” she says, adding that while she enjoys classic Indian chai with ginger and elaichi, she also likes experimenting with flavours depending on her mood. “I don’t take sugar, so elaichi gives me that sweetness. Sometimes I add lemongrass, black pepper, cinnamon or even rosemary, especially during the monsoons when you need that extra warmth.”

Yet nothing replaces the comfort of simple ghar ki chai with biscuits. For Isha, 4 pm is sacred chai time — a fixed family ritual. “My amma will say, ‘chai ready,’ and I know that when I call my parents at 4 o’clock, they’ll definitely be having tea. It’s very predictable,” she shares. “That combination of family time with chai and biscuits is pure happiness for me. Even on set, some of my fondest memories are from chai breaks during outdoor shoots.”

For Isha, tea is a pause amid the rush of everyday life. “Chai is not just a drink, it’s an emotion. It brings stillness into a chaotic day.” And like any good emotion in India, it comes with its own soundtrack. “‘Yun Hi Chala Chal’ from Swades has that comforting, soulful vibe. Sometimes it’s Kabira, sometimes Ilahi,” she says, adding: “Every Indian has some Bollywood song connected to chai and memories.”

 
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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Isha Koppikar: 4 PM chai with my parents is pure happiness for me | International Tea Day
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Isha Koppikar: 4 PM chai with my parents is pure happiness for me | International Tea Day
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