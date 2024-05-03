It was my decision to leave the show, says actor Zohaiib Asshraf Siddiqui

Actor Zohaiib Asshraf Siddiqui says, as an actor, unless you are happy with what you are playing on screen, it’s not possible to give your best to the craft. Actor Zohaiib Asshraf Siddiqui

“It has been 15 years and the kind of work that has come to me has always made me a content artiste. Characters are for us actors to build up, and if that is in place, it all works for me. Sometimes, you have no control over things. It was my decision to leave my last show Milke Bhi Hum Na Mile and move on. As my character was not shaping up the way I wanted after the leap,” says the Sadda Haq (2013) and Radha Krishn (2018) actor.

Siddiqui calls such instances part and parcel of working in the industry. “I have earned a lot of experience, shows ka start hona, aage badhna is not in any artiste’s hand. I will not lie that it does not affect you, as one gets associated with the team and the story, but over the years, I have learnt how to detach myself. It was a good experience and I enjoyed playing the role of Rajveer for three-four months but that was it,” he says.

The Suryaputra Karn (2018 actor believes his sabbatical from acting has made him a different being and today he finds himself well-prepared. “I took a three-year break (2020-23) and focused on family and travelled extensively. I also took my parents to Umrah, and it was a life-changing experience, a catharsis for the soul. Today, I am a much happier being and well prepared when it comes to work,” says Siddiqui who is currently deciding on his next project.