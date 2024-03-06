It was the most rewarding journey: Shubra on becoming a certified yoga instructor

Actor Shubra Aiyappa recently decided to become a certified yoga instructor. Sharing her motivation around this step, she says, “I’ve been practising yoga for a few years now. The benefits of the practice drove me to go deep into it. This was definitely the most rewarding and transformative journey of my life.” Shubra Aiyappa receives her certificate after a month of rigorous training

Despite the benefits, becoming a yoga instructor wasn’t an easy stint for the Thimayya & Thimayya (2022)actor. To work on her yoga practice, Aiyappa decided to cut off from the world for a month to join a yoga school in Mysuru. “We weren’t allowed to have our phones except for an hour during the day,” the 33-year-old actor shares, adding, “For the first few days, I couldn’t take this rigorous routine. I had some breakdowns and I kept asking why I chose to do this to myself. But, as time went on, I got used to it.”

In addition to the challenges at the school, Aiyappa admits she was terrified to put her acting on hold for a month. “There’s always an itch which makes you feel you’re missing a call or a scene that can change your life — It was really difficult for me to let that go. I was afraid I’d become irrelevant if I wasn’t active on social media. But that’s never the case. It was all about setting boundaries. I even put a film I’m currently doing on hold for this course,” the Prathinidhi (2014) actor quips.

The actor, now a certified yoga instructor, is happy to impart knowledge about the mind-and-body practice to her family and friends. Ask if she’s ready to take it professionally, she shares, “Teaching it professionally is not on the cards yet. I’ve always wanted to do something in the wellness space. While I don’t know how I’d execute it, I have some ongoing plans,” she signs off.