Jackson Wang gets cosy with Hrithik Roshan and family on India visit; reveals details about Krrish 4 cameo

Global pop star Jackson Wang landed in India on June 10, sending waves of excitement through his massive fanbase across the country. While it was already thrilling enough that the Magic Man singer was here to promote his upcoming album Magic Man 2, Wang had something even more electrifying in store. In newly released photos that have taken the internet by storm, Jackson Wang is seen alongside none other than Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan. Jackson Wang gets cosy with Hritik Roshan and family

The image was shared by veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan on Instagram, where Jackson and Hrithik appear smiling side by side in what looks like a friendly, low-key yet very significant meetup. Rakesh captioned the photo warmly: “Jackson welcome & God bless!”

Post the meeting, Wang confessed in a new interview that he might just make a much-awaited cameo in upcoming thriller Krrish 4. When asked if fans would see him grooving to some Bollywood music with Hrithik, he said cheekily, “I don't know. I think maybe I'll be able to participate in the soundtrack. Or maybe, I've never acted before, so maybe this will be my first time acting. Maybe I appear and in the movie you see me and I come out and I die right away. Maybe…we'll have that conversation tonight.” Maybe we should take his words with a pinch of salt.

Wang's relationship with India

This isn’t Wang’s first trip to India or the first time he's met Hrithik. In 2023, he wowed Indian audiences with a high-energy performance at Lollapalooza India, one of the world's longest-running and most iconic music festivals; he also met the Bollywood superstar on the same visit. Furthermore, in May this year, Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh revealed a music collaboration with Wang — teasing their upcoming track titled Buck, which shows Wang's deep ties with the Indian entertainemnt industry.

Meanwhile Hrithik is gearing up for his next big-screen appearance in War 2, where he will star alongside cinema powerhouse Jr NTR.