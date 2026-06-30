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Jaiyaxh on creator burnout and online fame: The internet is my job now

Jaiyaxh, a digital creator, explains how the evolving creator economy influences audience relationships

Published on: Jun 30, 2026 07:43 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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As India’s creator economy matures into a 25,000+ crore institutionalised industry influencing over $350 billion in consumer spending, digital personalities are increasingly being compared to mainstream celebrities. But according to content creator Jaiyash Sharma, aka Jaiyaxh, an internet comedian, streamer, musician and digital creator with a niche following across YouTube and Instagram, the dynamic between digital-first entertainers and their communities is fundamentally different from what traditional stars share with fans.

Jaiyaxh on creator burnout and online fame: The internet is my job now

Weighing in on the shifting landscape of digital prominence, Jaiyaxh says talent from digital and traditional media serve different purposes despite often catering to the same audiences. “I don’t think we’re influencing people more than traditional celebrities,” he notes. “People are always going to look up to traditional celebrities because they seem larger than life. But influencers have a strong hold on this generation because they seem accessible, reachable and relatable.”

That accessibility, he believes, is what sets internet fame apart. Unlike actors or television personalities who appear periodically, online creators become part of viewers’ everyday routines. “Since you see influencers or creators every single day, you form a bond or a sort of parasocial relationship. People are more involved in their day-to-day activities than they are with traditional celebrities,” he explains. Yet that closeness comes with its own obligations, he asserts.

He also sees the divide between creators and mainstream entertainment shrinking further. “People think creators get successful and then go into movies, but it’s a two-way thing now. We also have people from films getting on YouTube and becoming creators,” he says. “There will be no bridge. It would all be under the same umbrella.”

Story by: Ananya Mishra

 
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