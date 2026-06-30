As India’s creator economy matures into a ₹25,000+ crore institutionalised industry influencing over $350 billion in consumer spending, digital personalities are increasingly being compared to mainstream celebrities. But according to content creator Jaiyash Sharma, aka Jaiyaxh, an internet comedian, streamer, musician and digital creator with a niche following across YouTube and Instagram, the dynamic between digital-first entertainers and their communities is fundamentally different from what traditional stars share with fans.

Jaiyaxh on creator burnout and online fame: The internet is my job now

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Weighing in on the shifting landscape of digital prominence, Jaiyaxh says talent from digital and traditional media serve different purposes despite often catering to the same audiences. “I don’t think we’re influencing people more than traditional celebrities,” he notes. “People are always going to look up to traditional celebrities because they seem larger than life. But influencers have a strong hold on this generation because they seem accessible, reachable and relatable.”

That accessibility, he believes, is what sets internet fame apart. Unlike actors or television personalities who appear periodically, online creators become part of viewers’ everyday routines. “Since you see influencers or creators every single day, you form a bond or a sort of parasocial relationship. People are more involved in their day-to-day activities than they are with traditional celebrities,” he explains. Yet that closeness comes with its own obligations, he asserts.

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{{^usCountry}} “There’s definitely pressure. You always feel like you’re being timed, like you have to do the next thing,” Jaiyaxh says. “Imagine how exhausting social media is for consumers. If you’re a creator, you’re probably using it more than a normal consumer. The exhaustion is definitely multiplied.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There’s definitely pressure. You always feel like you’re being timed, like you have to do the next thing,” Jaiyaxh says. “Imagine how exhausting social media is for consumers. If you’re a creator, you’re probably using it more than a normal consumer. The exhaustion is definitely multiplied.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He is candid about the performative nature of content creation, despite audience expectations of authenticity. “My personality online is not really me. It is definitely a performance. It’s an act,” he admits. “I might have moments where I appear more real or be myself, but that’s not entertaining. That’s not something that would get me results, so I don’t do that. It’s a job.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He is candid about the performative nature of content creation, despite audience expectations of authenticity. “My personality online is not really me. It is definitely a performance. It’s an act,” he admits. “I might have moments where I appear more real or be myself, but that’s not entertaining. That’s not something that would get me results, so I don’t do that. It’s a job.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Still, Jaiyaxh says experienced creators learn to draw boundaries between their virtual persona and real-life personality. “People who have been in this for a while tend to find ways to balance it out and find time for themselves that is not online.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Still, Jaiyaxh says experienced creators learn to draw boundaries between their virtual persona and real-life personality. “People who have been in this for a while tend to find ways to balance it out and find time for themselves that is not online.” {{/usCountry}}

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He also sees the divide between creators and mainstream entertainment shrinking further. “People think creators get successful and then go into movies, but it’s a two-way thing now. We also have people from films getting on YouTube and becoming creators,” he says. “There will be no bridge. It would all be under the same umbrella.”

Story by: Ananya Mishra

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