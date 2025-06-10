Jamie Foxx shares haunting realisation in tear-jerking BET Awards acceptance speech, in near-death experience aftermath

Jamie Foxx is taking his chapter 2, very seriously. Jamie Foxx shares haunting realisation in tear-jerking BET Awards acceptance speech(Photos: X)

The actor and comedian, 57, attended the BET Awards 2025, held last night in Los Angeles and was presented with the Ultimate Icon Award. Jamie was awarded and honoured by none other than his long-time friend Stevie Wonders, who made a surprise appearance to covers by the likes of Jennifer Hudson, Babyface, Tank and more eminent names. The tribute arranged for Jamie, in lieu of the trying time that he and his family withstood, following his brain bleed back in 2023, leading to a stroke, was a spectacular one, moving the audience and the internet to tears.

Coming back to his award, Jamie himself was grappling with quite the haunting realisation, a peek at which he bravely shared in his acceptance speech. He said, "When I saw that in memoriam, I was like, 'man that could have been me'. I don't know why I went through what I went through, but I know my second chance I'm not going to turn down".

Giving a shoutout to his daughter Corinne, 31, Jamie added, "My beautiful daughter Corinne. I can't say enough about you. You take the back seat on everything but when you needed to drive it, you drove. And you made sure I was here. And at a certain point, I'm going to stop crying, but I'm not going to stop yet".

Speaking about his 16-year old daughter Anelise, who was just 14 at the time of her father's health ordeal, Jammie revealed, "When I was fighting for my life in there...they said, 'We're going to lose him because his vitals are bad'. And I didn't want my 14 year old to see me like that. But Anelise overheard the conversation and she snuck into my hospital room with her guitar and said, 'I know what my Daddy needs". He continued, "And as she played the guitar, my vitals (improved). And I realized God was in her guitar. The nurses ran in and said, 'What did they give him?' My daughter said, 'Shh, I've got him".

For context, as described by him in his 2024 Netflix special, Jamie's ordeal began with "a bad headache" on April 11, 2023, a short while after which he lost consciousness, slipping into a comatose state for the next 20 days. A cortisone shot and a second appointment later, it came to light that Jamie had suffered a brain bleed, leading to a stroke.

More power to Jamie and his family!