Janhvi Kapoor wears Sridevi’s saree for Homebound premiere; netizens say ‘Thanks for not ruining it with a bralette’

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has been a busy bee since the last few months. After the release of her rom com Param Sundari with Sidharth Malhotra, she jetted off to Canada for 2025 Toronto International Film Festival where her film Homebound was screened. Starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in the lead, the Neeraj Ghaywan film has now been selected as the Indian entry for the Best International Feature Film for the 98th Academy Awards. Well, last night the team came together in Mumbai for a special screening for their friends from the industry. For the special occasion, Janhvi chose a masterpiece from her late superstar mother Sridevi’s wardrobe.

Every time Janhvi Kapoor or her sister Khushi Kapoor wear something owned by their late mother Sridevi, it hits fans with a wave of nostalgia. It is always as a tribute, or a way to keep Sridevi’s memory close on special occasions. Last night was one such moment. Janhvi looked ethereal as she walked in for the special screening of Homebound in a royal blue saree, which we first saw on Sridevi at actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli’s wedding reception in 2017. Like her mother, Janhvi paired the beautiful saree with heavy gold jewellery, and put her hair up in a neat bun.

Janhvi’s look and tribute to her mother was showered with lots of love by fans, who were glad the star kid didn’t change anything about the outfit. One such netizen claimed, “Thank you for not ruining this saree with a bralette blouse that she has been wearing in almost every color. She looks beautiful ❤️,” whereas another wrote, “Thank God that she changed nothing, no bra as blouse. Looks amazing.” A fan shared, “Must be an emotional moment for her, wearing this. Wishing her strength,” whereas another comment read, “So so so pretty, she looks surreal and elegant in this saree! Sridevi and her sarees ❤️ Janhvi aces traditional looks the best.” An emotional netizen even wrote, “Aww she looks beautiful in this saree. Hope she feels in a way her mom is with her too.”

Janhvi was joined by her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya’s family at the screening. Homebound is now set to release in theatres on September 26.