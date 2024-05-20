Jasmin Bhasin lashes out at trolls who mock actors for undergoing cosmetic surgeries

Actor Jasmin Bhasin doesn’t mince her words when it comes to stating facts and recently she spoke about how actors gets affected after people target them for undergoing cosmetic surgeries or any change in their physical appearance. Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin recently came across a social media post when a senior actor was being trolled for looking different. She insists that she wouldn’t have noticed anything different about the senior artist has the post not highlighted it.

“They mentioned it right in the face for people to think from that perspective and bring in the negativity, which I feel is a very toxic. I accept that as actors and celebrities, we put ourselves out there in public but why do people have to feed on the negativity and bring it to notice,” Jasmin says.

Recently, actor Rajkummar Rao faced the flak for undergoing a jawline surgery. Without commenting on any actor, Jasmin said that being in the profession of glamour and showbiz, looking a good becomes a responsibility more than others.

“As actors, you always want to look your best. Why would anyone want to look bad. The kind of profession we are in, we always want to look good, we always groom ourselves. One of the most important aspect of being an actor is that we want to look good, we don’t want to look bad. We have put in a lot of efforts,” says Jasmin.

She adds, “At times, things don’t go right or at times, things happen naturally to human body. You are bloated, you have hormonal issues, we are always going through something in life. So you are constantly under the pressure and if things don't go well, then trolling them and putting it right in your face is a little insensitive.”

The former Bigg Boss contestant highlights that like any other person, celebrities too experience some personal problems and trolling over their looks can affect them deeply.

“At times, a person is going through something , some problems in personal life and anyway the person is stressed. This kind of attention brings in more negativity and it can put people into depression, it can give anxiety to people. So,why?, “questions Jasmin, who is currently shooting for a Punjabi film.

