Jatin Khurana: Film release a bigger task than bagging one and making it

Actor Jatin Khurana started shooting for his next release in 2020. A year later, after multiple waves of the pandemic, they were able to complete the movie, but the film is yet to release, and he hopes that 2024 will bring good news to the team.

Jatin Khurana will be seen playing UP-based businessman in his next feature film (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“For an actor, getting a film and shooting it is a big task. But it’s an even bigger task to release the film as that part is beyond his control. We can just work hard and put in maximum effort, but eventually it rests on how a film is released, as a wrong step can doom the entire effort,” says the Ye Stupid Pyaar (2011) and Jai Jawaan Jai Kisaan (2015) actor.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The actor says that for nearly two years they are in post-production and chalking out a release plan. “In Tauba Tera Jalwa, we have a good set of actors including Amisha Patel, Angela Krislinzki, Rajesh Sharma and Neeraj Sood. So, the team is planning to bring the film to theatres early next year,” says Khurana.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He admits that he has worked on limited films but is in no hurry. “In my debut film and upcoming film, I play the lead role. In Jai Jawan..., which was a biopic on former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, I played freedom fighter Chandrashekar Azad and won an award in Prayagraj on the same. So, my focus is on strong and meaningful roles in good projects. No point doing small roles in 10 projects and going unnoticed,” he says.

Khurana says that he prefers preparing himself in the free period. “I try to keep adding new skills including working out, doing martial arts, dance and acting classes. To run my livelihood, I also dabble in real estate which in turn helped me play a Western Uttar Pradesh-based businessman where the entire film has been shot.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Currently settled in Delhi, he now plans to shift to Mumbai. “I keep travelling for auditions and work but now plan to stay there more. I will soon be acting in a music album and am reading the script of a film,” he says.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Deep Saxena Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City. ...view detail